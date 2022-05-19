Memorial Day Weekend basically signifies the beginning of the summer season — often with pool parties, outdoor barbecues and family time galore. Even if your backyard isn't quite ready for any major outdoor hosting celebrations, you can still get in on the fun of the holiday weekend with the help of a great inflatable pool or hot tub — and this top-rated hot tub is currently on sale just in time for summer.

The Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub is one of Amazon's best-selling hot tubs — and for good reason (just see the near 6,000 perfect reviews for further proof). The durable, PVC-crafted model features a digital control panel that allows users to dictate everything from the water temperature to the pressure of the water jets and more.

And best of all: the portable spa is currently marked down $100 — so, you can relax and unwind right from the comfort of your home and score some major savings, too.

One reviewer hailed the hot tub purchase as a "fantastic buying experience from start to finish," saying: "The spa is remarkably sturdy, considering it is an inflatable. Even if one sits on the sides, it does not have any impact or make an impression. It keeps its pressure up too (no deflating). Friends and family are amazed by this spa. It has really enhanced our lives (and popularity)!"

Deals like this don't last long, especially on Amazon, so don't miss out on the savings for Coleman's inflatable hot tub with bubble jets. Plus, be sure to browse Amazon's other best inflatable hot tubs of 2022, and check out this week's can't-miss Memorial Day sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to $800 During the Casper Mattress Memorial Day Sale

Best Amazon Deals on Travel Luggage Ahead of Memorial Day 2022

Patio and Garden Deals at Amazon: Save Up to 60% on Outdoor Essentials

The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales: These 12 Have Already Started

Oprah's Favorite Cooling Sheets & Pajamas Are On Sale for Memorial Day

Shop the 14 Best Fashion Deals From Amazon's Early Memorial Day Sale

The 22 Best Memorial Day Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart