The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Save Up to 75% On TVs, TurboTax, MacBooks and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Now that we’re fully into 2023, your everyday essentials might need a refresh to take on the rest of the year. Whether you're hunting down the best fitness equipment, a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, top-rated tech, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this year. Amazon just dropped massive deals on thousands of items, including TurboTax software, Samsonite luggage, and Beats noise-cancelling headphones. 

Shop Amazon's Best Deals

Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for deals on everything we need fast. With doorbuster deals across all categories like home and kitchen, tech, beauty and more, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the deals actually worth shopping for. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon gives members two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required. 

From the best deals on Apple products to mattresses for a bedroom refresh, we've rounded up all of today's best Amazon deals to shop and save now. 

Today's Best Amazon Deals

Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV
Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV
Amazon
Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV

Enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro, Sony's 4K TV reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.

$1,000$698
TurboTax Deluxe 2022 Tax Software
TurboTax Deluxe 2022 Tax Software
Amazon
TurboTax Deluxe 2022 Tax Software

Get your taxes done right this year and your maximum refund with Turbo Tax Deluxe. The tax software is recommended if you own a home, have charitable donations, high medical expenses and need to file both Federal & State Tax Returns. 

$70$45
Arctix Insulated Snow Pants
Arctix Insulated Snow Pants
Amazon
Arctix Insulated Snow Pants

Keep your legs warm in the snow, cold wind, and rain with these insulated pants that are resistant to the elements. 

$42$28
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest's 3D Whitestrips are on sale for almost 50% off. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 times whiter in just 10 days.

$55$29
Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds
Amazon
Beats Studio Buds

Improve their sound quality with these noise cancelling earbuds from Beats. One charge provides crystal-clear audio that lasts up to eight hours. 

$150$100

Best Amazon Tech Deals 

Amazon released tons of deals on smart home devices including Apple products, Amazon devices, and more.

Blink Mini
Blink Mini
Amazon
Blink Mini

Monitor the inside of your home day and night with a mini camera that won't take up too much space. See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home from your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio.

$35$24
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16"
2021 Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16"

Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. 

$2,499$2,100
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), 41mm
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), 41mm
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), 41mm

The Apple Watch Series 8 features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, and low-power mode. 

$399$369
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.

$350$200

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag a great deal or two on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, coffee makers, space heaters and more. 

Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage
Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage

Samsonite's 24-inch spinner maximizes your packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips. TSA locks on the side act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling. 

$240$135
Aikoper Small Space Heater
Aikoper Small Space Heater
Amazon
Aikoper Small Space Heater

This #1 Best-selling space heater is highly rated with almost 14,000 five-star reviews. It's perfect for small areas like your bedroom and office.

$40$33
Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven, 4.5 Qt
Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven, 4.5 Qt
Amazon
Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven, 4.5 Qt

Save on the Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven for the ultimate kitchen addition this winter. 

$390$361
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Calphalon's set of nonstick cookware brings every pot and pan you need to get started in the kitchen and effortlessly clean up after. 

$240$196
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Amazon
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet

This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean. 

$35$20
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. 

$150$100
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO

Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.

$350$300

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Amazon is running a huge fashion sale with steep discounts on clothing, jewelry, coats, UGG boots, and shoes. 

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot

Go classic this winter with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.

$150$113
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
UGG Women's Oh Fluffita Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper

Slip into something a little more stylish (and fuzzy) with these UGG Oh Fluffita slippers. UGGs are totally having a moment — as demonstrated by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, no less.

$110$60
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Amazon
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger

Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym.

$30$16
Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot
Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot
Amazon
Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot

Get ready for rainy weather with cute rain boots. Just because the weather is gloomy doesn't mean your shoes have to be.

$70$60
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Ultraboost 22 Graphic Sneakers
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Ultraboost 22 Graphic Sneakers
Amazon
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Ultraboost 22 Graphic Sneakers

Save on Adidas' high-fashion collab with Stella McCartney.

$250$168

Best Amazon Beauty Deals 

Just in time for the winter, luxury skincare like La Mer and RoC are on sale with Amazon's best beauty deals.  

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
Amazon
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer

According to La Mer, sensitivities look soothed and dryness disappears at first touch of this celeb-favorite moisturizer. And, with daily devotion, skin feels firmer, lines and wrinkles are visibly diminished, and a more uplifted, rejuvenated look emerges. 

$520$310
RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles & Puffiness
RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles & Puffiness
Amazon
RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles & Puffiness

Whether you're hoping to correct dark circles or minimize puffiness under the eyes, this skin-smoothing treatment will serve as a perfect cream to add to your winter skincare routine.

$28$18

Best Amazon Fitness Deals 

With the colder temperatures arriving, many of us are bringing the gym to us with at-home workouts. These Amazon deals are even better than those on Amazon Prime Day.

Sunny Health & Fitness Slim Walking Pad Treadmill
Sunny Health & Fitness Slim Walking Pad Treadmill
Amazon
Sunny Health & Fitness Slim Walking Pad Treadmill

The Walkstation Slim Treadmill allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time. 

$369$295
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
Amazon
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical

Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home. 

$270$180
WITH COUPON
Renpho Active Massage Gun
Renpho Active Massage Gun
Amazon
Renpho Active Massage Gun

The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's over 60% off!

$250$70
WITH COUPON
Exerpeutic Folding Upright Exercise Bike
Exerpeutic Folding Upright Exercise Bike
Amazon
Exerpeutic Folding Upright Exercise Bike

If you thought you didn’t have enough room (or the budget) for an exercise bike, think again. This foldable stationary bike costs less than $150 right now on Amazon (deluxe versions can sell for thousands). You don’t need fancy features to burn calories and get your heart rate up, just set it up in front of your TV and start pedaling.

$309$145
Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Amazon
Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor

For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.

$700$540
Prosource Fit Premium Heavy Duty Stackable Resistance Bands
Prosource Fit Premium Heavy Duty Stackable Resistance Bands
Amazon
Prosource Fit Premium Heavy Duty Stackable Resistance Bands

If you don't have the space for a full home gym, this Resistance Bands Set can help you meet your fitness goals.

$27$23

Best Amazon Mattress Deals

Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale. 

Sealy Hybrid Bed in a Box
Sealy Hybrid Bed in a Box
Amazon
Sealy Hybrid Bed in a Box

A comfortable mattress featuring a top layer of foam that “hugs” your body and an inner layer of responsive coils “holds” you with cushioning support.

$799$500
Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.

$899$779
SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress
SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress
Amazon
SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress

Make sure your guests have a comfortable night's sleep with a firm and stable air mattress. SoundAsleep's 48 internal air coils add durability and support, so your bed will remain inflated all night. 

$225$132
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress

Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy. 

$536$370
ZINUS Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
ZINUS 12 Inch Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
ZINUS Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

The all-new ZINUS 12 Inch mattress is not only ultra cooling, but provides pressure relief. 

$659$599

