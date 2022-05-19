Shopping

Get $100 Off This Best-Selling Inflatable Hot Tub for Memorial Day Weekend — Shop the Deal

By ETonline Staff
Memorial Day Weekend basically signifies the beginning of the summer season — often with pool parties, outdoor barbecues and family time galore. Even if your backyard isn't quite ready for any major outdoor hosting celebrations, you can still get in on the fun of the holiday weekend with the help of a great inflatable pool or hot tub — and this top-rated version is currently on sale just in time for summer.

The Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub is one of Amazon's best-selling hot tubs — and for good reason (just see the near 6,000 perfect reviews for further proof). The durable, PVC-crafted model features a digital control panel that allows users to dictate everything from the water temperature to the pressure of the water jets and more.

And best of all: the top-rated tub is currently marked down $100 — so, you can tap into its warming properties well ahead of the winter season and score some major savings, too.

One reviewer hailed the hot tub purchase as a "fantastic buying experience from start to finish," saying: "The spa is remarkably sturdy, considering it is an inflatable. Even if one sits on the sides, it does not have any impact or make an impression. It keeps its pressure up too (no deflating). Friends and family are amazed by this spa. It has really enhanced our lives (and popularity)!"

Deals like this don't last long — especially on Amazon. So, get your credit card ready and start saving on the Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub now.

Plus, be sure to browse Amazon's other best inflatable hot tubs of 2022, and check out this week's can't-miss Memorial Day furniture sales.

