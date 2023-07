Get $50 Off Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Headphones and Earbuds

Whether you’re listening to your favorite song, taking an important call, or blocking out the noise on a long flight, a good pair of headphones can be game changers. For a serious sound upgrade, Bose makes some of the best noise-cancelling headphones designed to last without sacrificing comfort. And right now, there is a rare deal on Bose's QuietComfort series to snag a new pair of top-tier headphones or earbuds for less.

Amazon is currently offering $50 off both the over-ear Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones and the QuietComfort 2 earbuds. With incredible noise canceling and portability, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are among our favorites for traveling. The black, white, and blue models are all on sale, so you can save on Bose’s unique noise-cancelling technology that allows for high-fidelity audio.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones feature unparalleled depth and fullness, while maintaining a balanced sound at any volume level. Bose uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise. You can easily adjust the noise-cancelling setting by switching between Quiet Mode and Aware Mode, depending on your surroundings. With 22 hours of battery life per charge, these wireless headphones give you all-day power.

If you're looking for everyday noise-cancelling earbuds, Amazon's deal on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 matches the low price we saw on Prime Day 2023. On sale for $249, these buds feature Bose’s world-class noise cancellation with 6 hours of battery life.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Amazon Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Bose's next-generation wireless earbuds intelligently personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance for uninterrupted, immersive listening. They come with three pairs of ear tips and custom stability bands, so you can find the best fit for your ears. $299 $249 Shop Now

To ensure all-day comfort and a secure fit, the new wireless, bluetooth earbuds from Bose come with three pairs of ear tips and three pairs of custom stability bands, so you can find the best fit for your ears. The Aware Mode on these second-gen earbuds — which lets you listen to what’s going on around you without having to take them out of your ears — is improved with ActiveSense that scans for and reduces the volume of really loud sounds.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

