Get 50% off Must-Have Lipsticks at Sephora's National Lipstick Day Sale

By ETonline Staff
Sephora Sale
Sephora

National Lipstick Day is the best time to score amazing deals on products you were already going to buy anyway. If you're running low on your beauty staple, you'll want to check out the Sephora National Lipstick Day Sale, which runs through today only

The Sephora National Lipstick Day Sale has an array of must-have lipsticks from best-selling brands, such as Yves Saint Laurent, Lancôme, Laura Mercier, Armani Beauty, Sephora Collection and plenty of others. The best part is you can stock up on all these sale items for 50% off. 

National Lipstick Day Deals

In addition to major discounts on some of the best beauty products Sephora has to offer, you can also get free shipping on your order when you use code FREESHIP.

Below, shop the best lipsticks currently on sale during the Sephora National Lipstick Day Sale.

Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss
Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss
Sephora
Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss

Lancôme's lip gloss will leave your lips looking full and shimmery. 

$20$10
Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick
Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick
Sephora
Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick

A matte lipstick that's creamy and long-lasting.

$30$15
IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Lipstick
IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Lipstick
Sephora
IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Lipstick

This lipstick from IT Cosmetics is collagen-infused so not only does it give your lips a great color, it also keeps them plump.

$22$11
KVD Beauty Epic Kiss Vegan Lipstick
KVD Beauty Epic Kiss Vegan Lipstick
Sephora
KVD Beauty Epic Kiss Vegan Lipstick

A vegan lipstick with bold colors from KVD Beauty.

$22$11
Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Matte
Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Matte
Sephora
Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Matte

Armani Beauty brings a velvety color to your lips and will leave them feeling luxurious.

$39$20
Yves Saint Laurent The Slim Velvet Radical
Yves Saint Laurent The Slim Velvet Radical
Sephora
Yves Saint Laurent The Slim Velvet Radical

YSL is highly pigmented and the shape of the lipstick will help you put on the lipstick in a clean and precise way.

$39$20

