Get 50% off Must-Have Lipsticks at Sephora's National Lipstick Day Sale
National Lipstick Day is the best time to score amazing deals on products you were already going to buy anyway. If you're running low on your beauty staple, you'll want to check out the Sephora National Lipstick Day Sale, which runs through today only.
The Sephora National Lipstick Day Sale has an array of must-have lipsticks from best-selling brands, such as Yves Saint Laurent, Lancôme, Laura Mercier, Armani Beauty, Sephora Collection and plenty of others. The best part is you can stock up on all these sale items for 50% off.
In addition to major discounts on some of the best beauty products Sephora has to offer, you can also get free shipping on your order when you use code FREESHIP.
Below, shop the best lipsticks currently on sale during the Sephora National Lipstick Day Sale.
Lancôme's lip gloss will leave your lips looking full and shimmery.
A matte lipstick that's creamy and long-lasting.
This lipstick from IT Cosmetics is collagen-infused so not only does it give your lips a great color, it also keeps them plump.
A vegan lipstick with bold colors from KVD Beauty.
Armani Beauty brings a velvety color to your lips and will leave them feeling luxurious.
YSL is highly pigmented and the shape of the lipstick will help you put on the lipstick in a clean and precise way.
