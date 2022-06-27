Shopping

Get an Extra 20% Off New Kate Spade Summer Deals Today Only — Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kate Spade Surprise Summer Sale
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep giving. And during the Kate Spade Surprise Summer Sale, shoppers get an extra 20% off everything — including handbags, wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and accessories, clothing, shoes and so much more. But this sale only lasts today. 

Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new summer arrivals like tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets, jewelry, keychains and fresh, seasonal apparel. During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, when you use code SURPRISE20, you get an extra 20% off.

Shop Kate Spade Deals

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions. 

Ahead, shop our favorite picks for the best deals at the Kate Spade Surprise Summer Sale, which ends today. You'll be sure to find fashion accessories and goodies that will make the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe (so it's even easier for you to finish packing for your beach getaway).

Rory Crossbody
Rory Crossbody
Kate Spade Surprise
Rory Crossbody

Brighten up any outfit with this cute and lightweight crossbody.

$299$79
Bonnie Flats
Bonnie Flats
Kate Spade Surprise
Bonnie Flats

These flat, linen and canvas shoes are as chic as they are comfortable.

$159$63
Staci Small Slim Card Holder
Staci Small Slim Card Holder
Kate Spade Surprise
Staci Small Slim Card Holder

Embrace the season's subtle color palette with this warm-toned beige card holder.

$79$20
Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag
Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Surprise
Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag

Add a neutral black bag to your summer wardrobe and bolster your handbag stock with this delicate Leila Medium Triple Compartment.

$399$119
Gemma Wallet on Chain
Gemma Wallet on Chain
Kate Spade Surprise
Gemma Wallet on Chain

Treat your next summer ensemble to an elegant touch with this Gemma Wallet on a Chain.

$249$63
Staci Colorblock Large Continental Wallet
Staci Colorblock Large Continental Wallet
Kate Spade Surprise
Staci Colorblock Large Continental Wallet

Add a pop of color to the inside of your handbag with this bright colorblock accessory from Kate Spade.

$229$71
Mulberry Street Vivian Shoulder Bag
Mulberry Street Vivian
Kate Spade Surprise
Mulberry Street Vivian Shoulder Bag

Brighten your summer wardrobe with this baby blue shoulder bag that's made with delicate, pebbled leather.

$399$103
Staci Medium Pineapple Satchel
Staci Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Surprise
Staci Medium Pineapple Satchel

Step into summer with this pineapple-adorned satchel bag.

$399$159
Gingham Burnout Dress
Gingham Burnout Dress
Kate Spade Surprise
Gingham Burnout Dress

Gingham is having a major moment this summer. Embrace the trend with a bubbly, fit-and-flair wrap dress.

$429$151
Leila North South Crossbody
Leila North South Crossbody
Kate Spade Surprise
Leila North South Crossbody

This pebbled leather crossbody is lightweight and practical, with plenty of room to still carry all of your daily essentials.

$329$87
Sadie Bucket Bag
Sadie Bucket Bag
Kate Spade Surprise
Sadie Bucket Bag

Everyone deserves to have a relaxed bucket bag style in their closet. Plus, a bright, bikini pink bag just screams summer.

$329$95
Slide Tote
Slide Tote
Kate Spade Surprise
Slide Tote

The Kate Spade Slide Tote makes the perfect travel companion for all your summer adventures.

$359$103

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Summer Staples to Shop at Madewell's Sale

The 10 Best Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart

The 16 Best Men's Sandals For Summer 2022

Flash Sale! Best Kendra Scott Deals Only Available Today

Frankies Bikinis Sale: Save on the Celeb-Favorite Swimwear for Summer

Samsung's Fourth of July Sale: Save on TVs, Phones, Appliances & More

The Best Vitamix Deals on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day