Get an Extra 20% Off New Kate Spade Summer Deals Today Only — Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep giving. And during the Kate Spade Surprise Summer Sale, shoppers get an extra 20% off everything — including handbags, wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and accessories, clothing, shoes and so much more. But this sale only lasts today.
Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new summer arrivals like tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets, jewelry, keychains and fresh, seasonal apparel. During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, when you use code SURPRISE20, you get an extra 20% off.
The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.
Ahead, shop our favorite picks for the best deals at the Kate Spade Surprise Summer Sale, which ends today. You'll be sure to find fashion accessories and goodies that will make the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe (so it's even easier for you to finish packing for your beach getaway).
Brighten up any outfit with this cute and lightweight crossbody.
These flat, linen and canvas shoes are as chic as they are comfortable.
Embrace the season's subtle color palette with this warm-toned beige card holder.
Add a neutral black bag to your summer wardrobe and bolster your handbag stock with this delicate Leila Medium Triple Compartment.
Treat your next summer ensemble to an elegant touch with this Gemma Wallet on a Chain.
Add a pop of color to the inside of your handbag with this bright colorblock accessory from Kate Spade.
Brighten your summer wardrobe with this baby blue shoulder bag that's made with delicate, pebbled leather.
Step into summer with this pineapple-adorned satchel bag.
Gingham is having a major moment this summer. Embrace the trend with a bubbly, fit-and-flair wrap dress.
This pebbled leather crossbody is lightweight and practical, with plenty of room to still carry all of your daily essentials.
Everyone deserves to have a relaxed bucket bag style in their closet. Plus, a bright, bikini pink bag just screams summer.
The Kate Spade Slide Tote makes the perfect travel companion for all your summer adventures.
