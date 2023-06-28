Working out in the comfort of your space is, well, a lot more comfortable than going to the gym. You don't have to create an elaborate home gym to get your sweat on though. Instead, you can start small with an exercise bike or smart rower that has on-demand classes to make any room feel like a fitness studio.

Echelon's exercise bikes are known for being affordable Peloton alternatives designed for everyone and they are even more budget-friendly right now. To upgrade your at-home workouts, Echelon just launched a massive 4th of July Sale with sitewide deals on fitness equipment, gear, accessories and memberships.

Shop the Echelon Sale

Now through Thursday, July 6, you can take 15% off all of Echelon's Connected Fitness Equipment with code SUMMER15. From exercise bikes and treadmills and rowing machines and smart fitness mirrors, Echelon's high-tech fitness equipment with immersive displays and guided classes are sure to get your heart pumping for a full-body workout.

Elevating your home gym doesn't have to break the bank. Get moving this summer with 15% off every exercise bike at Echelon and you'll also get a free 30-day trial membership to Echelon's live and on-demand classes. Whether you want a spin-class-style exercise bike for a quiet and smooth ride or a folding treadmill for easy storage, shop all the best 4th of July fitness deals from Echelon below to reach your fitness goals this summer.

Echelon Stride Auto-Fold Treadmill Echelon Echelon Stride Auto-Fold Treadmill Echelon's lightest and most compact treadmill is designed with portability and easy storage in mind. When not in use, simply activate the patented auto-fold feature and watch as the Stride folds to just 10" tall. $1,300 $1,105 WITH CODE SUMMER15 Shop Now

Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike Echelon Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike The Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike features an industry-first curved HD touchscreen that allows you to simulate the feeling of a studio cycling class or embark on worldwide adventures through a variety of scenic rides. $2,300 $2,125 WITH CODE SUMMER15 Shop Now

Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-22 Echelon Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-22 The Echelon EX-5s delivers immersive, studio-quality fitness experiences from a 22" HD touchscreen display. Compete on the Leaderboard and reach your fitness goals with 24/7 access to live and on-demand classes led by world-class instructors. $1,500 $1,275 WITH CODE SUMMER15 Shop Now

Echelon Reflect Touch Smart Fitness Mirror Echelon Echelon Reflect Touch Smart Fitness Mirror Use the 50” class HD touchscreen display to explore more than 2,000 studio-quality fitness classes including HIIT, Core, Yoga, Pilates, Kickboxing, and more — all from the convenience of home. Tap the fitness mirror to access thousands of on-demand classes and daily live workouts led by professional instructors. $1,500 $1,275 WITH CODE SUMMER15 Shop Now

Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 Echelon Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 Purchase the Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 and the yearly membership to get a free Apple iPad tablet for a limited time. The EX-5 includes premium features, including live and on-demand classes, 32 levels of resistance, vented competition-style seat, device holder that flips 180-degrees and more. $1,000 $850 WITH CODE SUMMER15 Shop Now

Echelon GT+ Connect Bike Echelon Echelon GT+ Connect Bike This compact and durable bike lets you connect with the Echelon Fit app to track real-time performance stats including leaderboard ranking, distance, speed, calorie burn, and total output for every workout. $900 $765 WITH CODE SUMMER15 Shop Now

