Coach's viral Pillow Tabby Bag is on sale right now in Coach's can't-miss early Black Friday sale. Jennifer Lopez posed with the aqua Pillow Tabby bag this spring and now it is 25% off. The Coach sale is taking 25% off select styles with code UNLOCK25 and since the Pillow Tabby has a history of selling out quickly, you might want to secure your bag for $99 off while you can.

The Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag isn't just J.Lo-approved, it's also ultra-popular on TikTok. Even though TikTok trends come and go, the Tabby bag has been touted as a staple and plush, pillow bags continue to be a huge trend for spring and summer. User Trisha Smith of @dailyfashionfinds posted a video of her unboxing the plush leather shoulder bag with the opening caption, "Introducing the bag of the year," finishing it off with an excited cry.