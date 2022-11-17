Shopping

Get in the Black Friday Spirit and Save 25% On This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Coach Bag

By ETonline Staff
Coach Tabby Pillow Bag
Coach

Coach's viral Pillow Tabby Bag is on sale right now in Coach's can't-miss early Black Friday saleJennifer Lopez posed with the aqua Pillow Tabby bag this spring and now it is 25% off. The Coach sale is taking 25% off select styles with code UNLOCK25 and since the Pillow Tabby has a history of selling out quickly, you might want to secure your bag for $99 off while you can.    

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Coach
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18

This funky, chunky shoulder bag adds just the right amount of color and texture to any outfit.

$395$296
WITH CODE UNLOCK25

The Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag isn't just J.Lo-approved, it's also ultra-popular on TikTok. Even though TikTok trends come and go, the Tabby bag has been touted as a staple and plush, pillow bags continue to be a huge trend for spring and summer. User Trisha Smith of @dailyfashionfinds posted a video of her unboxing the plush leather shoulder bag with the opening caption, "Introducing the bag of the year," finishing it off with an excited cry.

@smithatrish Y’all KNOW I had to do it #shopping#fashionfinds#coachplssponsorme#springtrends#fashiontiktok#fashiontiktok♬ original sound - Meg ✌

The Coach Black Friday savings don't stop at the Pillow Tabby. Get in the Black Friday spirit and shop more of  our favorite Coach deals for 25% off. 

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more. 

