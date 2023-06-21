Celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid, Kate Hudson, and Miranda Kerr are all fans of the revolutionary skincare brand NuFace. Its innovative facial toning devices are now cult-favorite skincare tools designed to lift and tone your skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Right now, NuFace is hosting a Summer Essentials Sale where you can save 25% on best-selling devices to get lifted for the new season.

There's a reason why NuFace has received the seal of approval from skincare devotees and celebrities alike. The award-winning devices were created by an aesthetician and use microcurrent technology right at home to activate your facial muscles to tone, lift and contour. NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skincare device to ET.

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected — it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes — just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

To help give your skincare routine the red carpet treatment for less, we've rounded up the best products to shop during NuFace's summer sale, including the NuFace Trinity+ beloved for its ability to lift and firm skin for a sculpted look. Ahead, shop all the best NuFace deals on skin essentials for lifted and radiant skin.

NuFace Trinity+ Supercharged Skincare Routine NuFace NuFace Trinity+ Supercharged Skincare Routine We consider the Trinity+ a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use and incredibly effective. This all-star kit includes the Trinity+ Facial Trainer Smart Device, Supercharged IonPlex Mist, Silk Crème Activator and a Clean Sweep Applicator Brush, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead. $395 $296 Shop Now

MINI+ Supercharged Skincare Routine NuFace MINI+ Supercharged Skincare Routine Take your lift to the next level by combining the IonPlex Microcurrent Skincare with NuFACE's award-winning travel ready microcurrent device. This perfect pair will work together to help tone, lift, and contour skin. $245 $184 Shop Now

NuFACE NuBODY Body Toning Device NuFACE NuFACE NuBODY Body Toning Device We all pay attention to the skin on our faces but don't neglect the rest of your body. The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on your arms, abs, thighs, and other areas. $399 $299 Shop Now

NuFACE FIX Starter Kit NuFACE NuFACE FIX Starter Kit This starter kit will help you create the full lip look when used around the lip line. Also, this will help get rid of fine lines and wrinkles around eyes and forehead to get a more youthful look. $165 $124 Shop Now

NuFACE FIX On-The-Go Set NuFACE NuFACE FIX On-The-Go Set A filter at your fingertips anytime, anywhere, the FIX Line Smoothing Device smooths the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and visibly creates the appearance of fuller lips on-the-go. It also comes with a super cute carrying case to easily store it in your bag. $159 $119 Shop Now

NuFace Aqua Gel Activator NuFace NuFace Aqua Gel Activator This hydrating activator gel is a great kickstart to your skincare routine. It allows the toning device to glide easily over the skin while providing prolonged hydration. $35 $26 Shop Now

