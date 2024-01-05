As we step into the new year, many of us are setting goals to improve our health and fitness. There's nothing better than working out in the comfort of your own home, and Echelon's New Year's sale is making it a lot easier to get all the right equipment.

It's high time your home gym setup gets the same "New Year, New You" treatment as yourself. From exercise bikes and ellipticals to state-of-the-art treadmills, climbers, and smart rowers, you can save up to $1,100 on all of Echelon's 2024 fitness equipment to bring immersive studio-quality workouts to the convenience of your home.

Shop the Echelon Sale

Echelon's exercise bikes are known for being affordable Peloton alternatives designed for everyone and they are even more budget-friendly right now. Who says a top-tier workout needs to break the bank? With immersive displays and guided classes, Echelon's home fitness equipment is sure to get your heart pumping for a full-body workout.

Whether you want a spin-class-style exercise bike for a quiet and smooth ride or a folding treadmill for easy storage, shop all the best New Year deals from Echelon below to reach all of your fitness goals in 2024.

Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike Echelon Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike The Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike features an industry-first curved HD touchscreen that allows you to simulate the feeling of a studio cycling class or embark on worldwide adventures through a variety of scenic rides. $3,080 $2,500 Shop Now

Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-22 Echelon Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-22 The Echelon EX-5s delivers immersive, studio-quality fitness experiences from a 22" HD touchscreen display. Compete on the Leaderboard and reach your fitness goals with 24/7 access to live and on-demand classes led by world-class instructors. $2,080 $1,105 Shop Now

Echelon Reflect Touch Smart Fitness Mirror Echelon Echelon Reflect Touch Smart Fitness Mirror Use the 50” class HD touchscreen display to explore more than 2,000 studio-quality fitness classes including HIIT, Core, Yoga, Pilates, Kickboxing, and more — all from the convenience of home. Tap the fitness mirror to access thousands of on-demand classes and daily live workouts led by professional instructors. $1,639 $1,500 Shop Now

Echelon Stride-6S-10 Echelon Echelon Stride-6S-10 This high-tech treadmill features a 10" touchscreen with Echelon's Fit App embedded, as well as Bluetooth audio that allows you to bring the gym studio right into your home gym. $2,180 $1,360 Shop Now

Echelon Stair Climber Sport Echelon Echelon Stair Climber Sport Change up your cardio routine! This climber can burn almost 3x the calories that walking on a treadmill can, all while keeping your cardio low-impact. $800 $600 Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

RELATED CONTENT: