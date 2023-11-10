Sales & Deals

Get Ready for Winter at this Weekend's Outdoor Voices Sale on Cold-Weather Wardrobe Essentials

Outdoor Voice Cold Weather Sale
Outdoor Voice
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 11:57 AM PST, November 10, 2023

Shop the best deals on cold-weather activewear from Outdoor Voices' sale, including leggings, jackets and more.

Despite the chilly temps, with the right gear, it's still possible to get outside and enjoy nature. Whether you're rallying on a tennis court or hiking in the snow, the colder winter months still have a lot of outdoor fun to offer. If you want to look good while taking advantage of the season, the Outdoor Voices Cold Weather Sale is slashing prices up to 50% on best-selling winter wardrobe essentials this weekend only.

Shop the Outdoor Voices Sale

Now through Monday, November 13, high-quality and stylish activewear ideal for the winter temps is on sale at Outdoor Voices. Serving up early Black Friday deals, you can take advantage of savings on bestsellers like the puffer-style SoftShield Jacket, the soft and cozy FrostKnit legging and the cuddle-worthy RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie.

No matter what sort of activewear you need to add to your wardrobe this season, the Outdoor Voices Cold Weather Sale has you covered. Be sure to act fast, because you only have a few days to score these savings. Below, check out our favorite Outdoor Voices sale picks for women and men.

Best Outdoor Voices Winter Deals for Women

RecFleece Snap Pullover

RecFleece Snap Pullover
Outdoor Voices

RecFleece Snap Pullover

This cozy, lightweight fleece pairs just as well with activewear sets as it does with jeans.

$98 $69

Shop Now

FrostKnit 7/8 Legging

FrostKnit 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices

FrostKnit 7/8 Legging

If you get the FrostKnit hoodie, add these cozy leggings to your cart for a matching set. 

$98 $69

Shop Now

SeamlessRib 7/8 Legging

SeamlessRib 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices

SeamlessRib 7/8 Legging

Pair the SeamlessRib Longline Bra with its matching ribbed 7/8 legging made from buttery soft, body-compressing, stretchy fabric.

$78 $54

Shop Now

FastTrack Waffle Longsleeve

FastTrack Waffle Longsleeve
Outdoor Voices

FastTrack Waffle Longsleeve

This base layer is made with 86% recycled material for a more eco-friendly garment.

$68 $44

Shop Now

FrostKnit 1/4 Zip Pullover

FrostKnit 1/4 Zip Pullover
Outdoor Voices

FrostKnit 1/4 Zip Pullover

Don't let the sun going down earlier get in the way of your workouts with this warm and comfy pullover featuring reflective details for better visibility.

$98 $54

Shop Now

FrostKnit Hoodie

FrostKnit Hoodie
Outdoor Voices

FrostKnit Hoodie

Equipped with spacious pockets, an adjustable bungee hood and hem and thumb holes, this sweat-wicking hoodie has all the best features.

$118 $84

Shop Now

FrostKnit Flare Pant

FrostKnit Flare Pant
Outdoor Voices

FrostKnit Flare Pant

The FrostKnit Flare Pant is Outdoor Voices' warmest pant so it can keep up with your cold weather cardio workouts.

$98 $59

Shop Now

Best Outdoor Voices Winter Deals for Men

RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie

RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie
Outdoor Voices

RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie

Soft fleece made to layer will be handy when the temperatures fluctuate from the outdoors to the indoors. 

$98 $69

Shop Now

SoftShield Jacket

SoftShield Jacket
Outdoor Voices

SoftShield Jacket

Crafted from 100% recycled SoftShield fabric, this lightweight jacket still provides superior warmth with its technical down-insulation.

$98 $49

Shop Now

FrostKnit Longsleeve

FrostKnit Longsleeve
Outdoor Voices

FrostKnit Longsleeve

Put on this sweat-wicking base layer for your next outdoor workout on a cold day.

$78 $39

Shop Now

SoftShield Vest

SoftShield Vest
Outdoor Voices

SoftShield Vest

The trendy puffer vest can keep you warm and stylish.

$78 $39

Shop Now

FrostKnit 7/8 Tight

FrostKnit 7/8 Tight
Outdoor Voices

FrostKnit 7/8 Tight

Wintertime runs call for running tights, like these quick-drying tights from Outdoor Voices.

$88 $44

Shop Now

Snow Day Beanie

Snow Day Beanie
Outdoor Voices

Snow Day Beanie

Keep your head and ears warm with a wool-blend beanie that provides breathability. 

$38 $24

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

