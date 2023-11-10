Shop the best deals on cold-weather activewear from Outdoor Voices' sale, including leggings, jackets and more.
Despite the chilly temps, with the right gear, it's still possible to get outside and enjoy nature. Whether you're rallying on a tennis court or hiking in the snow, the colder winter months still have a lot of outdoor fun to offer. If you want to look good while taking advantage of the season, the Outdoor Voices Cold Weather Sale is slashing prices up to 50% on best-selling winter wardrobe essentials this weekend only.
Now through Monday, November 13, high-quality and stylish activewear ideal for the winter temps is on sale at Outdoor Voices. Serving up early Black Friday deals, you can take advantage of savings on bestsellers like the puffer-style SoftShield Jacket, the soft and cozy FrostKnit legging and the cuddle-worthy RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie.
No matter what sort of activewear you need to add to your wardrobe this season, the Outdoor Voices Cold Weather Sale has you covered. Be sure to act fast, because you only have a few days to score these savings. Below, check out our favorite Outdoor Voices sale picks for women and men.
Best Outdoor Voices Winter Deals for Women
RecFleece Snap Pullover
This cozy, lightweight fleece pairs just as well with activewear sets as it does with jeans.
FrostKnit 7/8 Legging
If you get the FrostKnit hoodie, add these cozy leggings to your cart for a matching set.
SeamlessRib 7/8 Legging
Pair the SeamlessRib Longline Bra with its matching ribbed 7/8 legging made from buttery soft, body-compressing, stretchy fabric.
FastTrack Waffle Longsleeve
This base layer is made with 86% recycled material for a more eco-friendly garment.
FrostKnit 1/4 Zip Pullover
Don't let the sun going down earlier get in the way of your workouts with this warm and comfy pullover featuring reflective details for better visibility.
FrostKnit Hoodie
Equipped with spacious pockets, an adjustable bungee hood and hem and thumb holes, this sweat-wicking hoodie has all the best features.
FrostKnit Flare Pant
The FrostKnit Flare Pant is Outdoor Voices' warmest pant so it can keep up with your cold weather cardio workouts.
Best Outdoor Voices Winter Deals for Men
RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie
Soft fleece made to layer will be handy when the temperatures fluctuate from the outdoors to the indoors.
SoftShield Jacket
Crafted from 100% recycled SoftShield fabric, this lightweight jacket still provides superior warmth with its technical down-insulation.
FrostKnit Longsleeve
Put on this sweat-wicking base layer for your next outdoor workout on a cold day.
SoftShield Vest
The trendy puffer vest can keep you warm and stylish.
FrostKnit 7/8 Tight
Wintertime runs call for running tights, like these quick-drying tights from Outdoor Voices.
Snow Day Beanie
Keep your head and ears warm with a wool-blend beanie that provides breathability.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: