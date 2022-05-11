If you've been on the internet recently, you've probably seen the lightweight cloud-like slides everyone's been wearing, similar to the Yeezy pair. While the designer slides go for hundreds of dollars, you can achieve the same easy style with these Amazon lookalikes, which are now up to 50% off at Amazon's Deals.

The affordable slides come in tons of bold colors, perfect for spring and summer, and have an ergonomic design to help support the curve of the foot. The ridged outsole is waterproof and non-slip — great for indoor and outdoor, whether you want to wear the sporty slide in the house, shower or pool. Like most Amazon products, similar styles are available in different colors and textures from multiple different brands, but they're all ready to purchase at fabulous price points you're not going to want to miss out on.

The minimalist sandal is versatile, too, as it can be worn with loungewear, leggings, swimwear and jeans! This spring, casual rubber slides are everywhere (case in point, Justin Bieber's Crocs) for their cool, low-key look and undeniable comfort. The easy-to-wear slip-ons can transition from errands to poolside to a BBQ, all while looking (and feeling) comfortable and on-trend.

Score the trendy slides from Amazon below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Summer Vacation Essentials on Amazon: Shop Clothes and Accessories for Your Next Trip

Kyle Richards Shares Her Spring Fashion Favorites from Amazon

Meghan Markle's Chic Sunglasses Are Back In Stock at Amazon

The Best 50+ Amazon Deals for Spring

TikTok and Amazon Shoppers Alike Love These $20 Running Shorts

Shop Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon for Spring and Summer 2022

These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

The Best Sandals for Summer 2022

30 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping Ahead of Prime Day 2022