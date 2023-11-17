Amazon's Black Friday Sale is here! The retailer is offering steep discounts on a range of tech. If you want to upgrade your house into a smart home, Amazon just kicked off a massive sale on its own devices that you can shop now. Amazon's Black Friday deals include Echo Show devices up to 56% off.

The new 2023 Echo Show 5 is on sale for its lowest price ever. Marked down to just $40, you can save $50 on a smart speaker that also works as a small TV so you can take video calls and listen to music anywhere in the house. These deals on Amazon devices are rare outside Prime Day and Black Friday, so we recommend snagging this limited-time Cyber Week offer while they're still available.

With an Amazon Echo, you can protect your home using a feature called Alexa Guard. When this option is enabled, Alexa will send you notifications if your Echo detects certain sounds and will then let you listen to any noises that were detected as dangerous.

Ahead, shop more of the best Amazon Black Friday deals on Echo devices to get your smart home started.

