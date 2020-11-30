Get Up to 40% Off Skechers Shoes at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

There are still tons of deals to be had to scoop up after the shopping event at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.

Among other things, it's time to shop Skechers. If you're in the market, now's the time to give your shoe game an upgrade with some fresh shoes from Skechers at a discount. If none of the available pairs are up your alley, don't worry: There are plenty of deals from other footwear brands at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.

Whether you're looking for a new pair of workout sneakers or boots to wear for fall and winter, there's a deal for you. Plus, there are styles for men and kids, so the whole family can have fresh kicks!

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

The Amazon Cyber Monday sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon Cyber Monday, including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, winter jackets, athleisure, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, men's clothing, shoes, underwear, bras, kids/baby gear, diamonds, deals under $50, loungewear, tie dye, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and jewelry.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Skechers deals we have curated with deep discounts at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.

BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love Skechers Amazon BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love Skechers Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing! REGULARLY $42 $34.95 at Amazon

Jackpots - Out Tonight Skechers Amazon Jackpots - Out Tonight Skechers An on-trend edgy calf-length boot with chunk heel from Sketchers. REGULARLY $89.99 $80.99 at Amazon

Men's Moreno Skechers Amazon Men's Moreno Skechers We love this Skechers men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. REGULARLY $65 $41.99 at Amazon

Equalizer 4.0 Voltis Skechers Amazon Equalizer 4.0 Voltis Skechers Gift these cool workout shoes with memory foam. REGULARLY $70 $60.16 at Amazon

Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal Skechers Amazon Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal Skechers Now's a great time to score warm weather-style sandals on sale so you're ready for next spring and summer. REGULARY $49.99 $26.99 at Amazon

Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker Skechers Amazon Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker Skechers A sporty yet polished Skechers sneaker for any guy. REGULARLY $65 $41.25 at Amazon

Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer Skechers Amazon Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer Skechers The perfect slip on sporty loafer from Skechers at a great deal. $54.95 and up at Amazon

