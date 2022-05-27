Get Up to 50% Off Must-Have Beauty Products at Sephora's Memorial Day Sale
Memorial Day Weekend is the best time to score some deals on products you were already going to buy anway. If you're running low on any beauty staples, you'll want to check out the Sephora Memorial Day Sale, which runs through May 30.
The Sephora Memorial Day Sale has an array of must-have beauty products from best-selling brands, such as Fenty Beauty, Bite Beauty, Drunk Elephant, Peter Thomas Roth, Sephora Collection and plenty of others The best part is you can stock up on all these sale items for up to 50% off.
In addition to major discounts on some of the best beauty products Sephora has to offer, you can also get free shipping on your order when you use code FREESHIP.
Below, shop the best beauty products currently on sale during the Sephora Memorial Day Sale.
Before you embark on your summer vacation, upgrade your UV ray protection with this reef-safe and hydrating sunscreen.
Create an array of fresh looks this summer with this Fenty Beauty eyeshadow palette.
Of course, your beauty cabinet wouldn't be complete if you didn't have a cute and versatile shade of lipstick.
Get an effortlessly dewy makeup base with the Natasha Denona Face Glow Foundation.
This makeup product from Peter Thomas Roth is a triple threat in one beauty product. It fills and blurs the appearance of pores, fine lines and textured skin to give you a matte base for the rest of your makeup routine.
The Olehenriksen Let's Get Luminous Set is the perfect skincare bundle for summertime. Valued at $77, this set includes three skincare products with Vitamin C, which keeps your skin vibrant firm and hydrated.
Save on these self tanning glow drops during the Sephora Memorial Day sale, and get an effortless, streak-free self tan this summer.
You can forget about body moisturizer when you're shopping the best Memorial Day deals at Sephora this weekend.
Restock your beauty products with this long-lasting and full coverage foundation from Beautyblender for 50% off.
Fans of Bite Beauty products can snag this lip gloss in three different shades for half off.
This nighttime firming cream from the Sephora Collection helps keep your skin moisturized while you slumber. It even helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in the process.
A good daily moisturizer is a must-have for anyone's skincare routine, especially if you're outside and enjoying the summer sun.
