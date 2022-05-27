Shopping

Get Up to 50% Off Must-Have Beauty Products at Sephora's Memorial Day Sale

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Memorial Day Weekend is the best time to score some deals on products you were already going to buy anway. If you're running low on any beauty staples, you'll want to check out the Sephora Memorial Day Sale, which runs through May 30. 

The Sephora Memorial Day Sale has an array of must-have beauty products from best-selling brands, such as Fenty Beauty, Bite Beauty, Drunk Elephant, Peter Thomas Roth, Sephora Collection and plenty of others The best part is you can stock up on all these sale items for up to 50% off. 

Shop Memorial Day Deals

In addition to major discounts on some of the best beauty products Sephora has to offer, you can also get free shipping on your order when you use code FREESHIP.

Below, shop the best beauty products currently on sale during the Sephora Memorial Day Sale.

Mario Badescu Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
Mario Badescu Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
Sephora
Mario Badescu Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

Before you embark on your summer vacation, upgrade your UV ray protection with this reef-safe and hydrating sunscreen.

$28$21
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Bomb Posse Mega Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Bomb Posse Mega Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Bomb Posse Mega Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette

Create an array of fresh looks this summer with this Fenty Beauty eyeshadow palette.

$48$33
Kaja Air Heart Lightweight Natural Finish Lipstick
Kaja Air Heart Lightweight Natural Finish Lipstick
Sephora
Kaja Air Heart Lightweight Natural Finish Lipstick

Of course, your beauty cabinet wouldn't be complete if you didn't have a cute and versatile shade of lipstick. 

$17$12
Natasha Denona Face Glow Foundation
Natasha Denona Face Glow Foundation
Sephora
Natasha Denona Face Glow Foundation

Get an effortlessly dewy makeup base with the Natasha Denona Face Glow Foundation. 

$42$21
Peter Thomas Roth Skin to Die For No-Filter Mattifying Primer & Complexion Perfector
Peter Thomas Roth Skin to Die For No-Filter Mattifying Primer & Complexion Perfector
Sephora
Peter Thomas Roth Skin to Die For No-Filter Mattifying Primer & Complexion Perfector

This makeup product from Peter Thomas Roth is a triple threat in one beauty product. It fills and blurs the appearance of pores, fine lines and textured skin to give you a matte base for the rest of your makeup routine.

$32$24
Olehenriksen Let's Get Luminous Set
Olehenriksen Let's Get Luminous Set
Sephora
Olehenriksen Let's Get Luminous Set

The Olehenriksen Let's Get Luminous Set is the perfect skincare bundle for summertime. Valued at $77, this set includes three skincare products with Vitamin C, which keeps your skin vibrant firm and hydrated. 

$44$31
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Glow Drops
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Glow Drops
Sephora
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Glow Drops

Save on these self tanning glow drops during the Sephora Memorial Day sale, and get an effortless, streak-free self tan this summer.

$32$24
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion
Sephora
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion

You can forget about body moisturizer when you're shopping the best Memorial Day deals at Sephora this weekend.

$25$19
Beautyblender Bounce Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation
Beautyblender Bounce Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation
Sephora
Beautyblender Bounce Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation

Restock your beauty products with this long-lasting and full coverage foundation from Beautyblender for 50% off.

$40$20
Bite Beauty Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss
Bite Beauty Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss
Sephora
Bite Beauty Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss

Fans of Bite Beauty products can snag this lip gloss in three different shades for half off.

$25$12
Sephora Collection Firming Sleeping Cream
Sephora Collection Firming Sleeping Cream
Sephora
Sephora Collection Firming Sleeping Cream

This nighttime firming cream from the Sephora Collection helps keep your skin moisturized while you slumber. It even helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in the process.

$17$12
Selfless by Hyram Niacinamide & Maracuja Daily Support Moisturizer
Selfless by Hyram Niacinamide & Maracuja Daily Support Moisturizer
Sephora
Selfless by Hyram Niacinamide & Maracuja Daily Support Moisturizer

A good daily moisturizer is a must-have for anyone's skincare routine, especially if you're outside and enjoying the summer sun. 

$26$13

