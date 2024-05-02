Brandon Scott Jones is promising that the season 3 finale of Ghosts will deliver an unforgettable (and potentially chaotic) wedding for his character.

Sitting down with ET's Nischelle Turner ahead of the final episode of the season, the 39-year-old actor and comedian said that when fans tune in to watch the nuptials between his character, Isaac Higgintoot, and Nigel Chessum (John Hartman), they may witness some serious bumps along the way to the altar.

"The first thing that's the complication is very real, which is just wedding-day jitters," The Other Two alum said of Isaac's wedding woes.

In a sneak preview from the finale, viewers see Isaac dealing with a bad case of cold feet in the lead-up to the nuptials, even fantasizing about the human stripper that Sam (Rose McIver) hired for his bachelor party several episodes back. Jones tells ET that while there are certainly going to be outlandish bits for fans to laugh at, it's still very down to earth... or as down to earth as a ghost wedding can be.

"I think you wake up that morning and you're not sure, you're like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm really making a commitment,' and then these people are already dead so [it's] for like till death do us part," he shared.

Remaining tight-lipped on the exact details, Jones detailed that a shake-up on the day of the wedding in the form of an uninvited attendee will spin the whole ordeal into madness. As for who it could be (perhaps the Aussie dancer Isaac was dreaming about?), viewers will just have to tune in.

"We have a surprise guest kind of show up, somebody he's not expecting that maybe throws him off his game a little bit," Jones shared.

He also added that viewers should stick around until the last minute of the episode as there just might be one final twist to leave fans in suspense until the season 4 premiere.

"At the very end, there's a little twist where I think the character gets what they deserve, and you don't know it's coming," Jones teased.

John Hartman and Brandon Scott Jones as Nigel and Isaac in 'Ghosts' - CBS via Getty Images

The wedding-day episode is a major moment for Jones' character who has come a long way from being in the closet during season 1 to his dramatic declaration of affection for Nigel. The actor tells ET that getting the chance to play a nuanced and hilarious character -- especially one who is still learning so much about himself so late in life death -- is something he is eternally grateful for.

"It’s been cathartic in a lot of ways. To kind of just see that, you know, it’s never too late for you to realize who you are," he said. "It’s hard to do it as yourself too sometimes. And so to get to live it through a character that you're playing, even though it’s not me, I get to sort of experience some of those things."

He added, "When I kind of walk away from shooting the show sometimes I feel a little bit, you know, 'Oh, if Isaac can do it, maybe I can do it too.'"

Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac and Danielle Pinnock as Alberta - CBS via Getty Images

It's a momentous end to a delayed third season, which finally premiered in February after the consecutive WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes pushed back production by several months. Luckily for the talented cast and crew, they will continue to get the chance to live through their characters for at least another season as CBS renewed Ghosts for season 4 just weeks after season 3 premiered.

Jones said they are already scheming and dreaming up plotlines and guest stars for the new season, including one living comedy legend and a Broadway icon with a unique connection to his character in the show.

"I would say my favorite actor probably is Julia Louis-Dreyfus," he said of his pie-in-the-sky guest star. "So if we could find any space for her."

Perhaps more likely of a cameo would be Lin-Manuel Miranda, who Isaac has beef with in the show. As a ghost from the Revolutionary War, Jones' character has many a time made reference to knowing the real-life Alexander Hamilton and has repeatedly commented on Miranda having written a musical about him.

The cast of CBS' hit sitcom, 'Ghosts' - CBS via Getty Images

"I guess this is like an Isaac-centric answer is having Lin-Manuel Miranda play Hamilton on our show, because my character has such a rivalry with him," he said, even pitching a musical episode where he raps with the Tony Award winner. "That would be pretty cool. Wouldn't that be great?"

The cast previously pitched the In the Heights creator as a dream guest star for an upcoming season during a set visit with ET. Jones' co-stars also threw out names like Mark Hamill, Dolly Parton, Steve Carell, Carol Burnett and Lily Tomlin as actors and comedians who they think would seamlessly blend into their hilarious chaos.

"We just want visitors in Montreal," Jones quipped at the time.

The season 3 finale of Ghosts airs on CBS on May 2.

RELATED CONTENT: