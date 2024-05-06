Gigi Hadid is showing off her new look!

On Monday, the 29-year-old supermodel debuted a bob while walking the carpet of the 2024 Met Gala, stunning with her blonde locks falling just below her jawline as she gave Old Hollywood glam with ringed curls. Her hair was done by celebrity hairstylist Lauren Polko, who used Joico to create the look.

"This look was inspired by Marilyn Monroe," the hairstylist shared.

For her dress, the mom of one -- she shares one daughter with ex Zayn Malik -- opted for a white gown with a corset top and a peplum waist along with a long train that draped down the carpet and was carried by multiple handlers as she walked up the steps and into the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Gigi stunned the crowd on the carpet as she sported a bright red lip, teardrop earrings and a soft gold necklace to accessorize the gown. For her nails, Gigi wore Nailboo gel products designed by Mei Kawajiri.

According to her Instagram, the actual cut occurred in March, but it looks like this is the first time that the star has taken it out for a spin in such a public (and gorgeously dolled up) way.

Gigi Hadid at the 2024 Met Gala - Getty Images

The Met Gala appearance comes just just days after ET confirmed she recently went on a couples vacay with her man, Bradley Cooper, and their good friends, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Gigi and Taylor have been close friends for over a decade, and appeared in Taylor's 2015 music video for "Bad Blood."

Gigi and Bradley, 49, were first spotted together back in October 2023 and just recently were spotted walking hand-in-hand after attending a Broadway performance of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

A source told ET in February that the couple's relationship is "serious" and that they are in love.

"They have already spoken about their future together and next steps," the source said at the time. "They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward."

Gigi Hadid at the 2024 Met Gala - Getty Images

Entertainment Tonight will be on the iconic Met Gala red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including live updates and all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

RELATED CONTENT: