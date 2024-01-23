Michel Gerard is reuniting with his creators! Gilmore Girls alum Yanic Truesdale is returning to the world of Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino for the new series Étoile.

Deadline reports, that Truesdale has signed on for a recurring role in the upcoming Prime Video ballet drama, which is set in both New York City and Paris, France.

The first season will be comprised of eight episodes and follows the dancers and staff of two ballet companies who try to save their institutions by swapping their stars.

Truesdale plays Raphael, the right-hand to Genevieve (Charlotte Gainsbourg) who heads the Parisian ballet company, Deadline reports.

The Canadian-American actor is known for playing rude French concierge Michel Gerard on Gilmore Girls for all seven seasons and in the show's Netflix reboot, A Year in the Life.

Truesdale also posted about the new role on his Instagram page, writing, "Hey Gilmore Girls friends, I’m very excited to share that I’ll be reuniting with my artistic mother who gave birth to my career in the US on her new series Étoile. The icing on this already delicious cake is that I’ll be filming in Paris for 4 months. I know 🥰 #dreamjob #gilmoregirls."

The duo is known for working again with stars from their hit series. In addition to Truesdale, the cast will also be comprised of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Luke Kirby, as well as Charlotte Gainsbourg, Gideon Glick, Simon Callow, Lou de Laâge and David Alvarez.

This isn't the Palladinos first foray into the ballet world. The writing duo also headed up the short-lived 2012 drama Bunheads starring Sutton Foster.

As for whether there will ever be more Gilmore Girls episodes, the show's star, Lauren Graham, told CBS Mornings in November, "There is not a formal discussion of doing it again. There's always that fear that you want to leave it where it is best left. But we didn't know we'd be coming back to do those Netflix movies, so you really never know."

Étoile has received a two-season pickup, though a premiere date has yet to be set.

RELATED CONTENT: