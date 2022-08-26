If you've been wearing the same sweats and socks since high school, it's probably time for an update. Luckily, the internet's favorite sustainable, size-inclusive activewear brand Girlfriend Collective is hosting a Labor Day sale with plenty of back-to-school essentials. If you've been wanting to update your basics wardrobe, top styles from Girlfriend Collective are on sale now. You can save up to 30% off essential bundles, such as two- and three-packs of bralettes and tees, as well as discounts on sleepwear, sweat sets, accessories, and more.

Shop Girlfriend Collective Sale

Girlfriend Collective is an eco-friendly brand that creates supportive and stylish athleisure sets and swimwear from recycled materials like plastic water bottles. Beyond the brand's sustainable practices, it's also size-inclusive with pieces available in sizes 6XL to XXS, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding the perfect fit.

Cult-favorite Girlfriend Collective has plenty of back-to-school basics on sale, which is why we’ve assembled our favorite deals currently available, from socks and undies to sleepwear and sweats. Shop below for best-sellers and limited edition finds for all your year-round adventures.

The Bralette 2-Pack Girlfriend Collective The Bralette 2-Pack For everyday comfort and support without the underwire, choose a combo of V-neck and scoop neck bralettes to add to your wardrobe. $56 $45 Buy Now

Cloud Pant Girlfriend Collective Cloud Pant Soft enough to sleep in but still stylish enough for running errands, these wide-leg lounge pants are surprisingly versatile. $68 $51 Buy Now

ReSlide Girlfriend Collective ReSlide Sustainably made from old shoes, scrap material, and a soy-based compound, these lightweight slides make for a great shower shoe or house slipper. $58 $44 Buy Now

Dream Robe Girlfriend Collective Dream Robe Treat yourself to a lightweight, luxurious robe made from tencel modal and recycled cotton. $98 $74 Buy Now

