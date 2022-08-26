Girlfriend Collective Labor Day Sale: Get Up to 30% off Bundles, Every Day Essentials, Athleisure, and More
If you've been wearing the same sweats and socks since high school, it's probably time for an update. Luckily, the internet's favorite sustainable, size-inclusive activewear brand Girlfriend Collective is hosting a Labor Day sale with plenty of back-to-school essentials. If you've been wanting to update your basics wardrobe, top styles from Girlfriend Collective are on sale now. You can save up to 30% off essential bundles, such as two- and three-packs of bralettes and tees, as well as discounts on sleepwear, sweat sets, accessories, and more.
Shop Girlfriend Collective Sale
Girlfriend Collective is an eco-friendly brand that creates supportive and stylish athleisure sets and swimwear from recycled materials like plastic water bottles. Beyond the brand's sustainable practices, it's also size-inclusive with pieces available in sizes 6XL to XXS, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding the perfect fit.
Cult-favorite Girlfriend Collective has plenty of back-to-school basics on sale, which is why we’ve assembled our favorite deals currently available, from socks and undies to sleepwear and sweats. Shop below for best-sellers and limited edition finds for all your year-round adventures.
Build your T-shirt bundle by choosing between a V-neck tee, a long-sleeve, a cropped tee, or a men's crewneck, all made with breathable, sustainable fabric.
For everyday comfort and support without the underwire, choose a combo of V-neck and scoop neck bralettes to add to your wardrobe.
Made from recycled materials, this sleek backpack is the ultimate back-to-school essential.
This cute and cozy crewneck is made with recycled and organic cotton, and comes in six colors.
Let's be honest: when was the last time you actually bought new socks? Give your feet a refresh with an eight-pack of sustainable socks, made with recycled plastic bottles.
Whatever coverage you covet, build your own two-pack of sweat-wicking panties. Choose between high-waisted and regular thongs and briefs.
Soft enough to sleep in but still stylish enough for running errands, these wide-leg lounge pants are surprisingly versatile.
Whether you use it for the gym or weekends away, this water-resistant duffle bag has plenty of pockets to keep your stuff organized.
Sustainably made from old shoes, scrap material, and a soy-based compound, these lightweight slides make for a great shower shoe or house slipper.
Treat yourself to a lightweight, luxurious robe made from tencel modal and recycled cotton.
