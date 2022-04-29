Girlfriend Collective Launches New Swimwear: Shop the Sustainable Collection
The internet's favorite sustainable fashion brand Girlfriend Collective launched its first-ever swimsuit collection just last year. Now, Girlfriend Collective has debuted a new and improved swimwear range just in time for summer.
Girlfriend Collection is an eco-friendly brand that creates supportive and stylish athleisure apparel and swimwear from recycled materials and even plastic bottles. Beyond the brand's sustainable practices, it's also size-inclusive with pieces available in sizes 6XL to XXS.
The entire GF Swim line is made from recycled fishing nets and bottles, so you can replace your old, worn-out swimsuit with some environmentally ethical swimwear. Plus, 1% of your purchase from the Girlfriend Collective swim line goes toward the marine protection organization, Healthy Seas.
If you're ready to add some sustainable swimwear to your summer style, continue scrolling to shop Girlfriend Collective's new swimwear line. (BTW, you can get $20 off your first order of $125 or more if you sign up for email updates.)
A cute string bikini top is a staple piece in anyone's summer wardrobe (especially if you plan on lounging at the beach or pool). Not only is this bikini top made from nylon waste, 1% of the purchase is donated to Healthy Seas.
The Palma Plunge One Piece isn't just a cute and sustainable bathing suit, it's also supportive. With regenerated nylon lining, medium support and built-in bra for even more support, this one piece fits like a comfortable sports bra.
A high-waisted bikini bottom is a perfect way to complete your go to swimsuit look.
Choose between three different stylish colorways on this wrap tie one piece swimsuit.
Looking to change your look up this summer? Try this one shoulder swimwear piece that's made from regenerated nylon and double lined.
We love a cute one shoulder one piece swimsuit. Plus, the double back strap helps keep you supported during your day at the beach or poolside.
This plunge bikini top features crisscross back straps to give you a little extra support. With a stylish V-neck swimsuit top and UPF 50+, this sleek style is practically a must-have.
You can't go wrong with a cute straight neck one piece swimsuit (especially one that's made from recycled material). Finish the look with your favorite beach-safe anklet, and you're ready to enjoy the summer sun.
Stun in this scoop neck bikini top from the sustainable activewear brand. Like the rest of the swimwear collection, this bikini top is made from recycled material like fishing nets and plastic bottles.
Just tied up the sides of this string bikini bottom and you'll be ready to get a nice sun-kissed glow this summer.
Of course, no string bikini bottom is complete without a matching strappy bikini top.
A mid rise bikini bottom is a classic look for any daycation look. Shop this bathing suit bottom in five unique colorways.
These cheeky bikini bottoms are a low rise swimwear piece that gives you complete coverage and a snug fit without digging into your hips or inner thighs.
