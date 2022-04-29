The internet's favorite sustainable fashion brand Girlfriend Collective launched its first-ever swimsuit collection just last year. Now, Girlfriend Collective has debuted a new and improved swimwear range just in time for summer.

Girlfriend Collection is an eco-friendly brand that creates supportive and stylish athleisure apparel and swimwear from recycled materials and even plastic bottles. Beyond the brand's sustainable practices, it's also size-inclusive with pieces available in sizes 6XL to XXS.

The entire GF Swim line is made from recycled fishing nets and bottles, so you can replace your old, worn-out swimsuit with some environmentally ethical swimwear. Plus, 1% of your purchase from the Girlfriend Collective swim line goes toward the marine protection organization, Healthy Seas.

If you're ready to add some sustainable swimwear to your summer style, continue scrolling to shop Girlfriend Collective's new swimwear line. (BTW, you can get $20 off your first order of $125 or more if you sign up for email updates.)

Cabo String Bikini Top Girlfriend Collective Cabo String Bikini Top A cute string bikini top is a staple piece in anyone's summer wardrobe (especially if you plan on lounging at the beach or pool). Not only is this bikini top made from nylon waste, 1% of the purchase is donated to Healthy Seas. $50 Buy Now

Sea Palma Plunge One Piece Girlfriend Collective Sea Palma Plunge One Piece The Palma Plunge One Piece isn't just a cute and sustainable bathing suit, it's also supportive. With regenerated nylon lining, medium support and built-in bra for even more support, this one piece fits like a comfortable sports bra. $95 Buy Now

Black Palma Plunge Bikini Top Girlfriend Collective Black Palma Plunge Bikini Top This plunge bikini top features crisscross back straps to give you a little extra support. With a stylish V-neck swimsuit top and UPF 50+, this sleek style is practically a must-have. $50 Buy Now

Banana Tahoe Scoop Bikini Top Girlfriend Collective Banana Tahoe Scoop Bikini Top Stun in this scoop neck bikini top from the sustainable activewear brand. Like the rest of the swimwear collection, this bikini top is made from recycled material like fishing nets and plastic bottles. $50 Buy Now

