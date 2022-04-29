Shopping

Girlfriend Collective Launches New Swimwear: Shop the Sustainable Collection

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Girlfriend Collective New Swimsuit Collection
Girlfriend Collective

The internet's favorite sustainable fashion brand Girlfriend Collective launched its first-ever swimsuit collection just last year. Now, Girlfriend Collective has debuted a new and improved swimwear range just in time for summer. 

Girlfriend Collection is an eco-friendly brand that creates supportive and stylish athleisure apparel and swimwear from recycled materials and even plastic bottles. Beyond the brand's sustainable practices, it's also size-inclusive with pieces available in sizes 6XL to XXS. 

Shop the Swimwear Line

The entire GF Swim line is made from recycled fishing nets and bottles, so you can replace your old, worn-out swimsuit with some environmentally ethical swimwear. Plus, 1% of your purchase from the Girlfriend Collective swim line goes toward the marine protection organization, Healthy Seas.

If you're ready to add some sustainable swimwear to your summer style, continue scrolling to shop Girlfriend Collective's new swimwear line. (BTW, you can get $20 off your first order of $125 or more if you sign up for email updates.)

Cabo String Bikini Top
Cabo String Bikini Top
Girlfriend Collective
Cabo String Bikini Top

A cute string bikini top is a staple piece in anyone's summer wardrobe (especially if you plan on lounging at the beach or pool). Not only is this bikini top made from nylon waste, 1% of the purchase is donated to Healthy Seas

$50
Sea Palma Plunge One Piece
Sea Palma Plunge One Piece
Girlfriend Collective
Sea Palma Plunge One Piece

The Palma Plunge One Piece isn't just a cute and sustainable bathing suit, it's also supportive. With regenerated nylon lining, medium support and built-in bra for even more support, this one piece fits like a comfortable sports bra.

$95
Banana Lake High Rise Bikini Bottom
Banana Lake High Rise Bikini Bottom
Girlfriend Collective
Banana Lake High Rise Bikini Bottom

A high-waisted bikini bottom is a perfect way to complete your go to swimsuit look.

$45
Sea Isla Wrap Tie One Piece
Sea Isla Wrap Tie One Piece
Girlfriend Collective
Sea Isla Wrap Tie One Piece

Choose between three different stylish colorways on this wrap tie one piece swimsuit. 

$95
Provence Powell One Shoulder Bikini Top
Provence Powell One Shoulder Bikini Top
Girlfriend Collective
Provence Powell One Shoulder Bikini Top

Looking to change your look up this summer? Try this one shoulder swimwear piece that's made from regenerated nylon and double lined. 

$50
Marina Powell One Shoulder One Piece
Marina Powell One Shoulder One Piece
Girlfriend Collective
Marina Powell One Shoulder One Piece

We love a cute one shoulder one piece swimsuit. Plus, the double back strap helps keep you supported during your day at the beach or poolside. 

$95
Black Palma Plunge Bikini Top
Black Palma Plunge Bikini Top
Girlfriend Collective
Black Palma Plunge Bikini Top

This plunge bikini top features crisscross back straps to give you a little extra support. With a stylish V-neck swimsuit top and UPF 50+, this sleek style is practically a must-have.

$50
Sea Byron Straight Neck One Piece
Sea Bryon Straight Neck One Piece
Girlfriend Collective
Sea Byron Straight Neck One Piece

You can't go wrong with a cute straight neck one piece swimsuit (especially one that's made from recycled material). Finish the look with your favorite beach-safe anklet, and you're ready to enjoy the summer sun.

$95
Banana Tahoe Scoop Bikini Top
Banana Tahoe Scoop Bikini Top
Girlfriend Collective
Banana Tahoe Scoop Bikini Top

Stun in this scoop neck bikini top from the sustainable activewear brand. Like the rest of the swimwear collection, this bikini top is made from recycled material like fishing nets and plastic bottles. 

$50
Provence Dive String Bikini Bottom
Provence Dive String Bikini Bottom
Girlfriend Collective
Provence Dive String Bikini Bottom

Just tied up the sides of this string bikini bottom and you'll be ready to get a nice sun-kissed glow this summer.

$45
Provence Venice Strappy Bikini Top
Provence Venice Strappy Bikini Top
Girlfriend Collective
Provence Venice Strappy Bikini Top

Of course, no string bikini bottom is complete without a matching strappy bikini top.

$50
Banana Lap Mid Rise Bikini Bottom
Banana Lap Mid Rise Bikini Bottom
Girlfriend Collective
Banana Lap Mid Rise Bikini Bottom

A mid rise bikini bottom is a classic look for any daycation look. Shop this bathing suit bottom in five unique colorways. 

$45
Black Volley Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Black Volley Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Girlfriend Collective
Black Volley Cheeky Bikini Bottom

These cheeky bikini bottoms are a low rise swimwear piece that gives you complete coverage and a snug fit without digging into your hips or inner thighs.

$45

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Self Tanners for A Streak-Free, Healthy Glow This Season

25 Useful Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms

22 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Gift This Mother's Day

UGG's New Puffy Sandals Are About to Be The 'It-Girl' Shoe This Summer

Stock Up On Supergoop Sunscreen While It’s On Sale for 20% Off

Oprah's Favorite Pajamas and Sheets Are 25% Off

Amazon Prime Day Will Take Place in July: Everything We Know So Far