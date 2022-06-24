The internet's favorite sustainable fashion brand Girlfriend Collective launched its first-ever swimsuit collection just last year. Now, you can save up to 60% on stylish swimwear at the Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale just in time for summer. You won't want to miss out on snagging a pair of the brand's affordable bikini bottoms or one-piece swimsuits.

Shop the Anniversary Sale

Girlfriend Collection is an eco-friendly brand that creates supportive and stylish athleisure apparel and swimwear from recycled materials like plastic water bottles. Beyond the brand's sustainable practices, it's also size-inclusive with pieces available in sizes 6XL to XXS. To celebrate 5 years of Girlfriend Collective, you can replace your old, worn-out swimsuit with some environmentally ethical styles on sale until Monday, July 4.

Below, we’ve assembled our favorite swimwear picks from Girlfriend Collective's Anniversary Sale for the Fourth of July, beach days, and any last-minute summer vacations.

Cabo String Bikini Top Girlfriend Collective Cabo String Bikini Top A cute string bikini top is a staple piece in anyone's summer wardrobe, especially if you plan on lounging at the beach or pool. $50 $38 Buy Now

Sea Palma Plunge One Piece Girlfriend Collective Sea Palma Plunge One Piece The Palma Plunge One Piece isn't just a cute and sustainable bathing suit, it's also supportive. With regenerated nylon lining, medium support and built-in bra for even more support, this one piece fits like a comfortable sports bra. $95 $71 Buy Now

Black Palma Plunge Bikini Top Girlfriend Collective Black Palma Plunge Bikini Top This plunge bikini top features crisscross back straps to give you a little extra support. With a stylish V-neck swimsuit top and UPF 50+, this sleek style is practically a must-have. $50 $38 Buy Now

