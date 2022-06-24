Girlfriend Collective's Anniversary Sale Is Here — Save Up to 60% on Bikinis and One-Piece Swimsuits
The internet's favorite sustainable fashion brand Girlfriend Collective launched its first-ever swimsuit collection just last year. Now, you can save up to 60% on stylish swimwear at the Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale just in time for summer. You won't want to miss out on snagging a pair of the brand's affordable bikini bottoms or one-piece swimsuits.
Girlfriend Collection is an eco-friendly brand that creates supportive and stylish athleisure apparel and swimwear from recycled materials like plastic water bottles. Beyond the brand's sustainable practices, it's also size-inclusive with pieces available in sizes 6XL to XXS. To celebrate 5 years of Girlfriend Collective, you can replace your old, worn-out swimsuit with some environmentally ethical styles on sale until Monday, July 4.
Below, we’ve assembled our favorite swimwear picks from Girlfriend Collective's Anniversary Sale for the Fourth of July, beach days, and any last-minute summer vacations.
A cute string bikini top is a staple piece in anyone's summer wardrobe, especially if you plan on lounging at the beach or pool.
The Palma Plunge One Piece isn't just a cute and sustainable bathing suit, it's also supportive. With regenerated nylon lining, medium support and built-in bra for even more support, this one piece fits like a comfortable sports bra.
A high-waisted bikini bottom is a perfect way to complete your go to swimsuit look.
This plunge bikini top features crisscross back straps to give you a little extra support. With a stylish V-neck swimsuit top and UPF 50+, this sleek style is practically a must-have.
We love a cute one shoulder one piece swimsuit. Plus, the double back strap helps keep you supported during your day at the beach or poolside.
Looking to change your look up this summer? Try this one shoulder swimwear piece that's made from regenerated nylon and double lined.
You can't go wrong with a cute straight neck one piece swimsuit (especially one that's made from recycled material). Finish the look with your favorite beach-safe anklet, and you're ready to enjoy the summer sun.
Just tied up the sides of this string bikini bottom and you'll be ready to get a nice sun-kissed glow this summer.
Of course, no string bikini bottom is complete without a matching strappy bikini top.
A mid rise bikini bottom is a classic look for any daycation look. Shop this bathing suit bottom in five unique colorways.
These cheeky bikini bottoms are a low rise swimwear piece that gives you complete coverage and a snug fit without digging into your hips or inner thighs.
Choose between three different stylish colorways on this wrap tie one piece swimsuit.
