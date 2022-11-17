Shopping

Girlfriend Collective's Black Friday Sale Is Here — Save 35% On Oprah’s Favorite Leggings and More Activewear

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Girlfriend Collective Black Friday Sale
Girlfriend Collective

One standout pick from Oprah's Favorite Things List this year was a pair of leggings from the internet's favorite sustainable, female-founded activewear brand Girlfriend Collective. If you love cozy loungewear and workout gear as much as we do, Girlfriend Collective is having a huge Black Friday sale with sitewide savings. Now through December 9, score 35% off all of Girlfriend Collective’s supportive and stylish clothes. Some of their pieces are even up to 70% off during this savings event. 

Shop the Black Friday Sale

Oprah was a fan of Girlfriend Collective's ultra-high rise Compressive Pocket Leggings, that are not only squat-proof, but also feature double side pockets for holding all your essentials. According to Oprah, Girlfriend Collective "is making activewear more inclusive with this design that comes in sizes XSS to 6XL. The pieces are sweat-wicking, high- compression, and high-waisted, and 79% of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles." 

Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings
Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings for Women
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings

Not only are these leggings made by a size-inclusive small business, they're also eco-friendly. Oprah explains, "The pieces are sweat-wicking, high-compression, and high-waisted, and 79% of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles."

$88$57

If you've been wearing the same sweats and socks since high school, it's probably time for an update. Luckily, the Girlfriend Collective Black Friday deals don't stop at Oprah's favorite leggings. All of Girlfriend Collective's products, like athleisure sets and swimwear, are made from recycled materials like post-consumer water bottles, fishing nets, and fabric scraps, so nothing goes to waste. Both eco-friendly and size-inclusive, Girlfriend Collective makes stylish gifts your friends are sure to appreciate this holiday season.

Ahead, we’ve assembled the best deals from the Girlfriend Collective Black Friday Sale, from bralettes and underwear to sweats and sleepwear. 

Paloma Racerback Dress
Paloma Racerback Dress
Girlfriend Collective
Paloma Racerback Dress

Girlfriend Collective turned their best selling bra into the ultimate workout dress — designed with pockets and Compressive fabric for medium-impact support.

$88$26
Compressive High-Rise Legging
Compressive High-Rise Legging
Girlfriend Collective
Compressive High-Rise Legging

The legging that started it all. The extra high-rise style with four-way stretch and compressive fabric is everything you need to get through your favorite activities, like running and yoga. 

    $78$44
    FLOAT Ultralight Legging
    FLOAT Ultralight Legging
    Girlfriend Collective
    FLOAT Ultralight Legging

    In case you need something lighter weight for hot workouts — the FLOAT Ultralight Legging is stretchy and comfy enough for max-relaxing but sturdy enough for working out. 

    $78$31
    Trail Short
    Trail Short
    Girlfriend Collective
    Trail Short

    These lined trail shorts are made from water-wicking fabric that will keep you comfortable through the day. Plus, they have a zipped pocket on the back.

    $55$28
    Dylan Tank Bra
    Dylan Tank Bra
    Girlfriend Collective
    Dylan Tank Bra

    A tank bra is the perfect amalgamation of a bra and a tank top. This tank bra has a contoured racerback built into it, so you can feel supported without feeling restrictive in the top. 

    $46$30
    Compressive Pocket Legging
    Compressive Pocket Legging
    Girlfriend Collective
    Compressive Pocket Legging

    With the same high rise and ultra compression as their original legging, these feature sleek double side seams and a pocket on each hip for your phone, wallet, or keys. 

    $88$57
    Compressive High-Rise Legging
    Compressive High-Rise Legging
    Girlfriend Collective
    Compressive High-Rise Legging

    The legging that started it all. The extra high-rise style with four-way stretch and compressive fabric is everything you need to get through your favorite activities, like running and yoga. 

      $78$44
      ReSlide
      ReSlide
      Girlfriend Collective
      ReSlide

      Sustainably made from old shoes, scrap material, and a soy-based compound, these lightweight slides make for a great shower shoe or house slipper.

      $58$23

      For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

      RELATED CONTENT:

      15 Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials

      Oprah's 2022 Favorite Things: Gayle King Breaks Down the Must-Haves

      Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: 15 Best Gifts Under $100

      Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Best Home Gifts to Shop

      Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List Is Here and Has The Best Gifts

      Get 30% Off Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas, Bedding, & Towels With Our Code

      How to Watch 'The Hair Tales' Online — Release Date, Trailer, and More

      The Oprah and Meghan Markle-Loved Clevr Blends Latte Kit Is On Sale