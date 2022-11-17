One standout pick from Oprah's Favorite Things List this year was a pair of leggings from the internet's favorite sustainable, female-founded activewear brand Girlfriend Collective. If you love cozy loungewear and workout gear as much as we do, Girlfriend Collective is having a huge Black Friday sale with sitewide savings. Now through December 9, score 35% off all of Girlfriend Collective’s supportive and stylish clothes. Some of their pieces are even up to 70% off during this savings event.

Shop the Black Friday Sale

Oprah was a fan of Girlfriend Collective's ultra-high rise Compressive Pocket Leggings, that are not only squat-proof, but also feature double side pockets for holding all your essentials. According to Oprah, Girlfriend Collective "is making activewear more inclusive with this design that comes in sizes XSS to 6XL. The pieces are sweat-wicking, high- compression, and high-waisted, and 79% of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles."

If you've been wearing the same sweats and socks since high school, it's probably time for an update. Luckily, the Girlfriend Collective Black Friday deals don't stop at Oprah's favorite leggings. All of Girlfriend Collective's products, like athleisure sets and swimwear, are made from recycled materials like post-consumer water bottles, fishing nets, and fabric scraps, so nothing goes to waste. Both eco-friendly and size-inclusive, Girlfriend Collective makes stylish gifts your friends are sure to appreciate this holiday season.

Ahead, we’ve assembled the best deals from the Girlfriend Collective Black Friday Sale, from bralettes and underwear to sweats and sleepwear.

Paloma Racerback Dress Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racerback Dress Girlfriend Collective turned their best selling bra into the ultimate workout dress — designed with pockets and Compressive fabric for medium-impact support. $88 $26 Buy Now

Compressive High-Rise Legging Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-Rise Legging The legging that started it all. The extra high-rise style with four-way stretch and compressive fabric is everything you need to get through your favorite activities, like running and yoga. $78 $44 Buy Now

FLOAT Ultralight Legging Girlfriend Collective FLOAT Ultralight Legging In case you need something lighter weight for hot workouts — the FLOAT Ultralight Legging is stretchy and comfy enough for max-relaxing but sturdy enough for working out. $78 $31 Buy Now

Trail Short Girlfriend Collective Trail Short These lined trail shorts are made from water-wicking fabric that will keep you comfortable through the day. Plus, they have a zipped pocket on the back. $55 $28 Buy Now

Dylan Tank Bra Girlfriend Collective Dylan Tank Bra A tank bra is the perfect amalgamation of a bra and a tank top. This tank bra has a contoured racerback built into it, so you can feel supported without feeling restrictive in the top. $46 $30 Buy Now

Compressive Pocket Legging Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging With the same high rise and ultra compression as their original legging, these feature sleek double side seams and a pocket on each hip for your phone, wallet, or keys. $88 $57 Buy Now

Compressive High-Rise Legging Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-Rise Legging The legging that started it all. The extra high-rise style with four-way stretch and compressive fabric is everything you need to get through your favorite activities, like running and yoga. $78 $44 Buy Now

ReSlide Girlfriend Collective ReSlide Sustainably made from old shoes, scrap material, and a soy-based compound, these lightweight slides make for a great shower shoe or house slipper. $58 $23 Buy Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials

Oprah's 2022 Favorite Things: Gayle King Breaks Down the Must-Haves

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: 15 Best Gifts Under $100

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Best Home Gifts to Shop

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List Is Here and Has The Best Gifts

Get 30% Off Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas, Bedding, & Towels With Our Code

How to Watch 'The Hair Tales' Online — Release Date, Trailer, and More

The Oprah and Meghan Markle-Loved Clevr Blends Latte Kit Is On Sale