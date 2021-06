Khloe Kardashian's Good American is having their biggest sale of the year! The Good American Sample Sale is on, offering up to 80% off the brand's top items through July 5. This sale event only happens once a year, so we suggest you hurry and grab your favorites!

The Sample Sale is filled with markdowns you don't want to miss, such as jeans starting at $59, tops at $25 and up, shoes starting from $49, sweats starting at $25 and dresses from $39. Sale products include the fashion brand's best-sellers and popular items, including the Good Legs skinny jeans, versatile bodysuits and comfy-and-chic loungewear. Note, all sales are final.

In addition to Good American, so many other retailers and brands have launched their summer sales. Check out deals on Emily Ratajkowski's go-to JW Pei handbag, top-rated one-piece swimsuits from Amazon, 4th of July mattress sales and Outdoor Voices activewear.

Browse through the Good American Sample Sale and shop ET Style's top picks below.

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Great Gap Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Select Items

4th of July Mattress Sales: Allswell, Casper, Tempur-Pedic & More

The Affordable Bag Emily Ratajkowski Loves Is On Sale

Amazon Deal: Khloé Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated is $21

Outdoor Voices Restocked Their Secret Sale Section

TikTok's Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Dupe Is on Sale

Khloé Kardashian's Gym Shoes Are Still On Sale for Amazon