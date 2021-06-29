Khloe Kardashian's Good American is having their biggest sale of the year! The Good American Sample Sale is on, offering up to 80% off the brand's top items through July 5. This sale event only happens once a year, so we suggest you hurry and grab your favorites!

The Sample Sale is filled with markdowns you don't want to miss, such as jeans starting at $59, tops at $25 and up, shoes starting from $49, sweats starting at $25 and dresses from $39. Sale products include the fashion brand's best-sellers and popular items, including the Good Legs skinny jeans, versatile bodysuits and comfy-and-chic loungewear. Note, all sales are final.

In addition to Good American, so many other retailers and brands have launched their summer sales. Check out deals on Emily Ratajkowski's go-to JW Pei handbag, top-rated one-piece swimsuits from Amazon, 4th of July mattress sales and Outdoor Voices activewear.

Browse through the Good American Sample Sale and shop ET Style's top picks below.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Great Gap Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Select Items

4th of July Mattress Sales: Allswell, Casper, Tempur-Pedic & More

The Affordable Bag Emily Ratajkowski Loves Is On Sale

Amazon Deal: Khloé Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated is $21

Outdoor Voices Restocked Their Secret Sale Section

TikTok's Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Dupe Is on Sale

Khloé Kardashian's Gym Shoes Are Still On Sale for Amazon