Good American Is Having Their Biggest Sale of the Year: Save Up to 80% Off Jeans, Bodysuits and More

By Amy Lee‍
Khloe Kardashian's Good American is having their biggest sale of the year! The Good American Sample Sale is on, offering up to 80% off the brand's top items through July 5. This sale event only happens once a year, so we suggest you hurry and grab your favorites! 

The Sample Sale is filled with markdowns you don't want to miss, such as jeans starting at $59, tops at $25 and up, shoes starting from $49, sweats starting at $25 and dresses from $39. Sale products include the fashion brand's best-sellers and popular items, including the Good Legs skinny jeans, versatile bodysuits and comfy-and-chic loungewear. Note, all sales are final. 

In addition to Good American, so many other retailers and brands have launched their summer sales. Check out deals on Emily Ratajkowski's go-to JW Pei handbag, top-rated one-piece swimsuits from Amazon, 4th of July mattress sales and Outdoor Voices activewear

Browse through the Good American Sample Sale and shop ET Style's top picks below.

Good American Good Legs Step Hem
Good American Good Legs Step Hem
If you're going to purchase anything from the Good American sale, we recommend the Good Legs skinny jeans. This No. 1 best-seller has a high-waist rise, comfy stretch and a gap-proof contoured waistband. 
$69 (REGULARLY $119)
Good American Good Vintage
Good American Good Vintage
Just like the name suggests, this jean has a vintage-inspired, straight silhouette with distressed details. 
$69 (REGULARLY $175)
Good American The Cut Off
Good American The Cut Off
A pair of white cut-off denim shorts are a summer staple. 
$69 (REGULARLY $149)
Good American Mock Neck Power Bodysuit
Good American Mock Neck Power Bodysuit
This mock-neck bodysuit with strong shoulders is the perfect piece to pair with high-waist denim for a night out. 
$49 (REGULARLY $95)
Good American Belted Body Dress
Good American Belted Body Dress
There are only a few sizes left of this chic knit belted midi dress. 
$39 (REGULARLY $149)
Good American Utility Blazer
Good American Utility Blazer
Save 63% on the color-blocked Utility Blazer. 
$69 (REGULARLY $189)
Good American Active Essential Ribbed Legging
Good American Active Essential Ribbed Legging
Need new workout leggings? Opt for this stylish ribbed, seamless, body-hugging pair. 
$39 (REGULARLY $79)
Good American Boyfriend Sweatshort
Good American Boyfriend Sweatshort
Score these effortlessly cool tie-dye sweatshorts. 
$35 (REGULARLY $69)

