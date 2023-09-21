With fall officially starting this weekend, now's the best time to refresh your wardrobe for the new season. To help kick your fall wardrobe up a notch, Good American just launched a sitewide Friends & Family Sale offering 25% off everything from best-selling jeans and leggings to sweaters and blazers.

Now through Tuesday, September 5 just use the code FAM25 at checkout to unlock savings. You can also score an extra 50% off already marked down styles for even bigger discounts up to 80% off.

Shop the Good American Sale

Good American's denim, sculpting bodysuits, dresses, and more range from sizes 00-24, making the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand one of the most inclusive on the market that truly is made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the perfect fit for you.

During the Friends & Family Sale, you can save on all of Good American's fashion-forward and most-loved collections. Ahead, check out our favorite deals from the Good American sale to shop before the best styles sell out.

Turtleneck Midi Dress Good American Turtleneck Midi Dress This elegant midi from Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's Good American is made from a soft, sculpting fabric to hug every curve. $120 $90 Shop Now

Good Heritage Good American Good Heritage You can never go wrong with a classic pair of straight-legged jeans. $149 $45 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: