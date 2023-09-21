Sales & Deals

Good American's Friends & Family Sale Is Here: Save Up to 80% On Jeans, Dresses and More for Fall

Good American
Good American
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 12:41 PM PDT, September 21, 2023

Khloe Kardashian's Good American is taking 25% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale styles to refresh your fall wardrobe for less.

With fall officially starting this weekend, now's the best time to refresh your wardrobe for the new season. To help kick your fall wardrobe up a notch, Good American just launched a sitewide Friends & Family Sale offering 25% off everything from best-selling jeans and leggings to sweaters and blazers.

Now through Tuesday, September 5 just use the code FAM25 at checkout to unlock savings. You can also score an extra 50% off already marked down styles for even bigger discounts up to 80% off.

Shop the Good American Sale

Good American's denim, sculpting bodysuits, dresses, and more range from sizes 00-24, making the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand one of the most inclusive on the market that truly is made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the perfect fit for you. 

During the Friends & Family Sale, you can save on all of Good American's fashion-forward and most-loved collections. Ahead, check out our favorite deals from the Good American sale to shop before the best styles sell out.

Good Legs Flare Jeans

Good Legs Flare Jeans
Good American

Good Legs Flare Jeans

Your legs will look ultra-long in a fun pair of flares.

$145 $44

Shop Now

Good Classic Boot Faux Leather Pants

Good Classic Boot Faux Leather Pants
Good American

Good Classic Boot Faux Leather Pants

Elevate your fall wardrobe with an ultra-flattering pair of faux leather pants.

$175 $59

Shop Now

Turtleneck Midi Dress

Turtleneck Midi Dress
Good American

Turtleneck Midi Dress

This elegant midi from Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's Good American is made from a soft, sculpting fabric to hug every curve.

$120 $90

Shop Now

Good Heritage

Good Heritage
Good American

Good Heritage

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of straight-legged jeans.

$149 $45

Shop Now

Good Waist Faux Leather Leggings

Good Waist Faux Leather Leggings
Good American

Good Waist Faux Leather Leggings

A sleek wardrobe essential, faux leather leggings can easily be dressed up or down.

$139 $104

With code fam25

Shop Now

Fit For Success Palazzo Jumpsuit

Fit For Success Palazzo Jumpsuit
Good American

Fit For Success Palazzo Jumpsuit

Fall outfits are easier than ever with this one-and-done jumpsuit.

$189 $142

Shop Now

Good Waist Palazzo Cropped Jeans

Good Waist Palazzo Cropped Jeans
Good American

Good Waist Palazzo Cropped Jeans

"I got complimented on these the first time I wore them!" raved one reviewer. "So comfy, fantastic flattering fit and perfect length for me."

$139 $56

Shop Now

Soft Sculpt Modern Tank Bodysuit

Soft Sculpt Modern Tank Bodysuit
Good American

Soft Sculpt Modern Tank Bodysuit

Rock the monochromatic look by pairing this bodysuit with a pair of dark wash jeans.

$69 $28

Shop Now

Good Legs Flare Mega Compression Jeans

Good Legs Flare Mega Compression Jeans
Good American

Good Legs Flare Mega Compression Jeans

Get all the tummy-flattening power in a dark wash vintage-inspired flare leg. 

$145 $109

With code fam25

Shop Now

Slinky Jersey Midi Dress

Slinky Jersey Midi Dress
Good American

Slinky Jersey Midi Dress

Meet your new favorite date night dress with a curve-hugging jersey fabric and sultry leg slit.

$99 $40

Shop Now

