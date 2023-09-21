Khloe Kardashian's Good American is taking 25% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale styles to refresh your fall wardrobe for less.
With fall officially starting this weekend, now's the best time to refresh your wardrobe for the new season. To help kick your fall wardrobe up a notch, Good American just launched a sitewide Friends & Family Sale offering 25% off everything from best-selling jeans and leggings to sweaters and blazers.
Now through Tuesday, September 5 just use the code FAM25 at checkout to unlock savings. You can also score an extra 50% off already marked down styles for even bigger discounts up to 80% off.
Good American's denim, sculpting bodysuits, dresses, and more range from sizes 00-24, making the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand one of the most inclusive on the market that truly is made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the perfect fit for you.
During the Friends & Family Sale, you can save on all of Good American's fashion-forward and most-loved collections. Ahead, check out our favorite deals from the Good American sale to shop before the best styles sell out.
Good Legs Flare Jeans
Your legs will look ultra-long in a fun pair of flares.
Good Classic Boot Faux Leather Pants
Elevate your fall wardrobe with an ultra-flattering pair of faux leather pants.
Turtleneck Midi Dress
This elegant midi from Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's Good American is made from a soft, sculpting fabric to hug every curve.
Good Heritage
You can never go wrong with a classic pair of straight-legged jeans.
Good Waist Faux Leather Leggings
A sleek wardrobe essential, faux leather leggings can easily be dressed up or down.
Fit For Success Palazzo Jumpsuit
Fall outfits are easier than ever with this one-and-done jumpsuit.
Good Waist Palazzo Cropped Jeans
"I got complimented on these the first time I wore them!" raved one reviewer. "So comfy, fantastic flattering fit and perfect length for me."
Soft Sculpt Modern Tank Bodysuit
Rock the monochromatic look by pairing this bodysuit with a pair of dark wash jeans.
Good Legs Flare Mega Compression Jeans
Get all the tummy-flattening power in a dark wash vintage-inspired flare leg.
Slinky Jersey Midi Dress
Meet your new favorite date night dress with a curve-hugging jersey fabric and sultry leg slit.
