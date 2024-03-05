Sales & Deals

Good American's Spring Essentials Are 30% Off for 48 Hours Only — Shop the Best Deals Here

Good American Flash Sale
Good American
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 11:48 AM PST, March 5, 2024

Khloe Kardashian's Good American is taking 30% off must-have styles to refresh your spring wardrobe for less.

As the excitement for spring builds, you're probably already in the midst of making room in your closet for new clothes. Just in time to start building your wardrobe for the new season, Good American just launched a 48-hour flash sale on its spring style essentials. Now through Wednesday, March 6, just use the code FLASH30 at checkout to save 30% on jeans, dresses, bodysuits, tees and so much more. 

Shop the Good American Sale

Good American's clothing ranges from sizes 00-24, making the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand one of the most inclusive on the market that truly is made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the perfect fit for you. 

During the Good American sale, you can save on so many of the brand's fashion-forward collections.Get ready for your new everyday essentials. Ahead, check out some of our favorite Good American deals to shop before the best styles sell out.

Cropped Cotton Oxford Shirt

Cropped Cotton Oxford Shirt
Good American

Cropped Cotton Oxford Shirt

Your new wardrobe building block, this classic tailored long sleeve shirt is made from a crisp cotton in a cropped fit and a button up front.

$139 $97

With code FLASH30

Shop Now

Good Waist Skinny Cropped Jeans

Good Waist Skinny Cropped Jeans
Good American

Good Waist Skinny Cropped Jeans

Good American's skinniest cropped jeans are designed to enhance your natural silhouette with a super high-rise.

$139 $97

With code FLASH30

Shop Now

Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit

Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit
Good American

Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit

The Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit has a flattering scoop neckline and is designed to keep its shape throughout the day. Wear it with your favorite pair of jeans for an everyday look.

$79 $55

With code FLASH30

Shop Now

Compression Shine Bodysuit

Compression Shine Bodysuit
Good American

Compression Shine Bodysuit

Dress this bodysuit up or down for an instant head turner. It's made from a sexy high shine fabric that sculpts and defines your curves.

$129 $90

With code FLASH30

Shop Now

Super Stretch Baby Tee

Super Stretch Baby Tee
Good American

Super Stretch Baby Tee

The perfect staple piece for your wardrobe, this short sleeve crewneck tee is made from soft and smooth cotton with generous stretch, providing maximum comfort and a flattering fit. 

$59 $41

With code FLASH30

Shop Now

Jeanius Corset

Jeanius Corset
Good American

Jeanius Corset

According to Good American, the Jeanius Terry Corset Top looks like washed denim, but feels soft as a cloud. It sculpts and lifts your bust while giving your waistline a cinched-in shape.

$79 $55

With code FLASH30

Shop Now

Scuba Wide Leg Trousers

Scuba Wide Leg Trousers
Good American

Scuba Wide Leg Trousers

A perfect alternative to your jeans, these wide leg trousers in a smooth scuba fabric feature a classic front pleat and a high-rise waist for a flattering relaxed fit.

$179 $125

With code FLASH30

Shop Now

Scuba Modern Tank Bodysuit

Scuba Modern Tank Bodysuit
Good American

Scuba Modern Tank Bodysuit

Wear this bodysuit with your favorite pair of jeans or tailored pants for the ultimate go-to outfit.

$79 $55

With code FLASH30

Shop Now

