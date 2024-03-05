As the excitement for spring builds, you're probably already in the midst of making room in your closet for new clothes. Just in time to start building your wardrobe for the new season, Good American just launched a 48-hour flash sale on its spring style essentials. Now through Wednesday, March 6, just use the code FLASH30 at checkout to save 30% on jeans, dresses, bodysuits, tees and so much more.

Shop the Good American Sale

Good American's clothing ranges from sizes 00-24, making the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand one of the most inclusive on the market that truly is made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the perfect fit for you.

During the Good American sale, you can save on so many of the brand's fashion-forward collections.Get ready for your new everyday essentials. Ahead, check out some of our favorite Good American deals to shop before the best styles sell out.

Cropped Cotton Oxford Shirt Good American Cropped Cotton Oxford Shirt Your new wardrobe building block, this classic tailored long sleeve shirt is made from a crisp cotton in a cropped fit and a button up front. $139 $97 With code FLASH30 Shop Now

Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit Good American Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit The Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit has a flattering scoop neckline and is designed to keep its shape throughout the day. Wear it with your favorite pair of jeans for an everyday look. $79 $55 With code FLASH30 Shop Now

Compression Shine Bodysuit Good American Compression Shine Bodysuit Dress this bodysuit up or down for an instant head turner. It's made from a sexy high shine fabric that sculpts and defines your curves. $129 $90 With code FLASH30 Shop Now

Super Stretch Baby Tee Good American Super Stretch Baby Tee The perfect staple piece for your wardrobe, this short sleeve crewneck tee is made from soft and smooth cotton with generous stretch, providing maximum comfort and a flattering fit. $59 $41 With code FLASH30 Shop Now

Jeanius Corset Good American Jeanius Corset According to Good American, the Jeanius Terry Corset Top looks like washed denim, but feels soft as a cloud. It sculpts and lifts your bust while giving your waistline a cinched-in shape. $79 $55 With code FLASH30 Shop Now

Scuba Wide Leg Trousers Good American Scuba Wide Leg Trousers A perfect alternative to your jeans, these wide leg trousers in a smooth scuba fabric feature a classic front pleat and a high-rise waist for a flattering relaxed fit. $179 $125 With code FLASH30 Shop Now

