Good Morning, baby! Good Morning America weekend co-anchor Janai Norman shared some exciting news on Sunday, shocking her co-anchors Whit Johnson, Gio Benitez, and Somara Theodore.

While teasing oh, baby!, the educational show about baby animals which she hosts, the 33-year-old TV personality revealed, "We talk about baby animals, but this one, it's about our favorite types of babies, human babies. I'm having another one."

Norman laughed as a cannon went off with pink confetti in it and her shocked co-hosts congratulated her.

"You kept a secret from me!" Johnson declared, hugging the expectant mother.

Norman shared a clip of the sweet moment on her Instagram page, writing, "The only thing better than having a dream job, is building the family of my dreams with the love of my life. And getting to share it all with co-workers who are friends is the icing on top. This couldn’t have been a more fun, fulfilling, and well-planned announcement. Huge thanks to @shaunmtfrancis & @adamdanielsusa for keeping the secret and pulling it off flawlessly."

Janai and her husband, Eli Norman, are already parents to a 5-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter, whose names they choose to keep private.

Janai shared some details of her pregnancy with People, saying that this time around she has "more nausea, more moodiness, more sleepiness." Fortunately for the GMA co-host, "My morning sickness doesn't hit in the morning, but every evening."

She also revealed that she's 10 weeks along and due near the end of the year.

For more celebrity baby news, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

WWE Star Kelly Kelly Is Pregnant! See Her Growing Baby Bump (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Harry Potter' Star Bonnie Wright Is Pregnant With Her First Child

'Bachelorette' Alum Becca Kufrin Is Pregnant With First Child

Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Baby Bump in Knit Dress

Related Gallery