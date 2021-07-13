Beauty

Goop Dupes: Trendy Beauty Products for Way Less

By Leah Groth‍
The Dyson AirWrap, Kate Somerville EradiKate and Drunk Elephant C-Firma Vitamin C Serum are just a few luxury beauty and cosmetic products that have achieved cult-like status. Others, including virtually every product from Gwyneth Paltrow’s coveted GOOP collection, Sunday Riley’s serums and Aesop’s hand washes, are wildly popular too. Unfortunately, not everyone can afford to spend more than $500 on a hair tool, $20 on an acne treatment or $100 on a skin serum. 

Enter the dupe: A product that duplicates the results of a much more expensive alternative, but for a whole lot less. ET has rounded up some of the best dupes of some the most popular and best-selling serums, foundations, acne potions, eye creams and lip plumpers, so you can save money while reaping similar benefits of all your favorite products. 

The Real Deal

Aesop Resurrection Hand Wash
Aesop Resurrection Hand Wash 500ml
SkinStore
Aesop Resurrection Hand Wash
Aesop’s line of luxurious hand washes, which includes the Aesop Resurrection Hand Wash, has been a favorite amongst celebrities and beauty editors for decades.
$39 AT SKINSTORE

The Luxe Dupe

Baylis & Harding Goodness Natural Hand Wash
Baylis & Harding Goodness Natural Hand Washes
Target
Baylis & Harding Goodness Natural Hand Wash
If the steep $39 price tag of a 500mL bottle of Aesop's Resurrection is a bit much, Baylis & Harding’s Goodness Natural Hand Washes are packaged in a similarly styled bottle and are available in a bunch of equally refreshing aromas.
$5.99 AT TARGET

The Real Deal

Dermalogica Neck Fit Contour Serum
Dermalogica Neck Fit Contour Serum
SkinStore
Dermalogica Neck Fit Contour Serum
This serum is lightweight and is said to combat lines for a youthful, more toned appearance when used on the neck area. 
$82 AT SKINSTORE

The Luxe Dupe

Womaness Let’s Neck Neck and Décolleté Serum
Womaness Let’s Neck Neck and Décolleté Serum
Target
Womaness Let’s Neck Neck and Décolleté Serum
Let’s Neck delivers the benefits of a collagen-boosting serum for a fraction of the $82 price of Dermalogica’s high-end version. It’s formulated with Hyaclear 7 —an advanced form of hyaluronic acid — which the company says optimizes skin’s moisturization, elasticity and firmness, and Pepha-tight, a microalgae extract that promises to deliver an instant tightening experience. Did we mention the applicator is cooling (magic words to anyone experiencing hot flashes or seeking some relief in warmer temps) and massaging?
$25 AT TARGET

The Real Deal

Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
SkinStore
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
$122 AT SKINSTORE

The Luxe Dupe

Found Active x Kate Upton Restoring Face Serum with Retinol Alternative
Found Active Restoring Face Serum with Retinol Alternative
Amazon
Found Active x Kate Upton Restoring Face Serum with Retinol Alternative
According to a 2006 clinical study, retinoids show promise in the treatment of skin aging. You can splurge on Sunday Riley’s popular retinol serum ($85) or try this budget-friendly, antioxidant-rich alternative from Kate Upton’s Found Active line. It promises to soothe away fine lines and wrinkles, giving your skin a more even texture.
$23 AT AMAZON

The Real Deal

Tammy Fender Celestial Rose Crème
Tammy Fender Celestial Rose Crème
Saks Fifth Avenue
Tammy Fender Celestial Rose Crème
Tammy Fender’s invigorating rose creme is a luxe way to hydrate your skin. 
$145 AT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

The Luxe Dupe

WLDKAT Starflower + Snow Mushroom Ultra Hydrating Sleep Mask
WLDKAT Starflower + Snow Mushroom Ultra Hydrating Sleep Mask
WLDKAT
WLDKAT Starflower + Snow Mushroom Ultra Hydrating Sleep Mask
Not all budgets can take a $145 bottle of night cream. We love WLDKAT’s more affordable alternative: The company's skin-quenching night cream-slash-mask, infused with fatty-acid rich starflower oil as well as snow mushroom extract, is packed with key vitamins and minerals.
$29 AT WLDKAT

The Real Deal

Dyson Airwrap Complete
Dyson Airwrap Complete
Dyson
Dyson Airwrap Complete
Dyson’s Airwrap is one of the most extravagant hair tools on the market -- and it works. Created to work on multiple hair types, this tool curls, creates waves, smooths, adds volume... truly whatever your tresses need it to do. 
$550 AT DYSON

The Luxe Dupe

CHI Air Spin N Curl
CHI Air Spin N Curl
Amazon
CHI Air Spin N Curl
If you can’t afford the $550 miracle Dyson gadget, we have a budget-friendly alternative. TikTok’ers are wild about CHI’s Air Spin N Curl, a fuss-free and inexpensive tool that helps achieve enviable barrel curls in seconds. 
$73 (REGULARLY $100)

The Real Deal

GOOPGENES All-In-One Super Nutrient Face Oil
GOOPGENES All-In-One Super Nutrient Face Oil
Sephora
GOOPGENES All-In-One Super Nutrient Face Oil
Wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow’s antioxidant rich cult-favorite GOOPGENES All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil positions itself as superfood for your face.
$135 AT SEPHORA

The Luxe Dupe

Versed Sunday Morning Antioxidant Oil-Serum
Versed Sunday Morning Antioxidant Oil-Serum
Target
Versed Sunday Morning Antioxidant Oil-Serum
Get Gwyneth-worthy skin for a fifth of the price. Versed Sunday Morning packs a similar punch of moisture and nourishment, with an ingredient list that includes camellia oil and sea buckthorn extract that claim to reduce redness and prevent moisture loss and chamomile extract, vitamin E and sodium hyaluronate to keep skin hydrated and bright. We also love that the oil-serum is lightweight and greaseless, making it the perfect addition to your summer skin care regiment.
$20 AT TARGET

The Real Deal

Moroccanoil All in One Leave-In Conditioner
Moroccanoil All in One Leave-In Conditioner
Sephora
Moroccanoil All in One Leave-In Conditioner
Moroccan Oil’s $28 leave-in-conditioner is an instant detangling, frizz-controlling and moisturizing hair treatment.
$32 AT SEPHORA

The Luxe Dupe

Odele Leave-in Conditioner
Odele Leave-in Conditioner
Target
Odele Leave-in Conditioner
If you want to spend less than half the price of Moroccan Oil's leave-in, give Odele’s version a try. Not only is it budget-friendly, it's also vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free and color-safe, and will make combing your pool, beach or shower hair a breeze. And did we mention it smells amazing too?
$12 AT TARGET

The Real Deal

Kate Somerville EradiKate
Kate Somerville EradiKate
Sephora
Kate Somerville EradiKate
Kate Somerville’s $31 EradiKate is part of the skincare guru’s acne-fighting collection.
$31 AT SEPHORA

The Luxe Dupe

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
Sephora
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
You can save $8 compared to the Kate Somerville EradiKate by picking up a bottle of Mario Badescu’s celeb-obsessed Drying Lotion, a pink potion that sucks the moisture out of all your pimples. Reviewers say it helps improve acne and reduces pimples overnight. 
$23 AT SEPHORA

The Real Deal

Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream Moisturizer
Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream Moisturizer
Sephora
Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream Moisturizer
This lightweight gel cream is good for combatting dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles. With three types of hyaluronic acid and ceramides, Summer Fridays claims this cream offers visible plumping and hydration. 
$57 AT SEPHORA

The Luxe Dupe

Winky Lux Dream Gelée Moisturizer
Winky Lux Dream Gelée Moisturizer
Winky Lux
Winky Lux Dream Gelée Moisturizer
Gel-based moisturizers are a lightweight, skin-quenching solution for summer. Winky Lux and Summer Fridays both offer gel based moisturizers with hyaluronic acid and glycerin -- which they say is good for plumping hydration. If you want to save $12, go with Winky Lux.
$30 AT WINKY LUX

The Real Deal

La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Eye Cream
La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Eye Cream
La Prairie
La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Eye Cream
La Prairie makes arguably one of the most famous luxury eye creams on the planet. 
$400 AT LA PRAIRIE

The Luxe Dupe

Elizabeth Grant Skin Care Caviar Eye Cream
Elizabeth Grant Skin Care Caviar Eye Cream
Elizabeth Grant
Elizabeth Grant Skin Care Caviar Eye Cream
Only a small percentage of people can spend $400 a jar of La Prairie to help keep their under-eye region plump and free of fine lines. Elizabeth Grant Skin Care’s Caviar Eye Cream is formulated with similarly rich ingredients -- including caviar extract that's said to help boost epidermal hydration levels and improve skin elasticity and resiliency -- at a much lower price.
$80 AT ELIZABETH GRANT

The Real Deal

Butter London Glazen Nail Lacquer
Butter London Glazen Nail Lacquer
Amazon
Butter London Glazen Nail Lacquer
The coveted Butter London nail lacquer goes on salon-smooth every time. 
$18 ON AMAZON

The Luxe Dupe

Sally Hanson Insta-Dri
Sally Hanson Insta-Dri
CVS
Sally Hanson Insta-Dri
Sally Hanson’s quick-drying nail lacquer is available in 62 on-trend colors. You can buy three bottles of it for the cost of a single one of Butter London’s famously shiny polish. 
$5.99 AT CVS

The Real Deal

GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Eye Cream
GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Eye Cream
Goop
GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Eye Cream
An eye cream that firms, smooths the appearance of crow's feet and fine lines, reduces puffiness and combats dark circles? Talk about doing it all! 
$55 AT GOOP

The Luxe Dupe

SallyeAnder Nourish
SallyeAnder Nourish
Amazon
SallyeAnder Nourish
Looking for a lightweight, brightening and lightening undereye treatment to help keep the delicate area nourished all summer long? SallyeAnder Nourish, made out of 100% natural ingredients, claims to get the job done for just $15 if you don't want to spend $55 for the GOOP alternative.  
$15 AT AMAZON

