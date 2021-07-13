Goop Dupes: Trendy Beauty Products for Way Less

The Dyson AirWrap, Kate Somerville EradiKate and Drunk Elephant C-Firma Vitamin C Serum are just a few luxury beauty and cosmetic products that have achieved cult-like status. Others, including virtually every product from Gwyneth Paltrow’s coveted GOOP collection, Sunday Riley’s serums and Aesop’s hand washes, are wildly popular too. Unfortunately, not everyone can afford to spend more than $500 on a hair tool, $20 on an acne treatment or $100 on a skin serum.

Enter the dupe: A product that duplicates the results of a much more expensive alternative, but for a whole lot less. ET has rounded up some of the best dupes of some the most popular and best-selling serums, foundations, acne potions, eye creams and lip plumpers, so you can save money while reaping similar benefits of all your favorite products.

Aesop Resurrection Hand Wash SkinStore Aesop Resurrection Hand Wash Aesop’s line of luxurious hand washes, which includes the Aesop Resurrection Hand Wash, has been a favorite amongst celebrities and beauty editors for decades. $39 AT SKINSTORE Buy Now

Womaness Let’s Neck Neck and Décolleté Serum Target Womaness Let’s Neck Neck and Décolleté Serum Let’s Neck delivers the benefits of a collagen-boosting serum for a fraction of the $82 price of Dermalogica’s high-end version. It’s formulated with Hyaclear 7 —an advanced form of hyaluronic acid — which the company says optimizes skin’s moisturization, elasticity and firmness, and Pepha-tight, a microalgae extract that promises to deliver an instant tightening experience. Did we mention the applicator is cooling (magic words to anyone experiencing hot flashes or seeking some relief in warmer temps) and massaging? $25 AT TARGET Buy Now

Dyson Airwrap Complete Dyson Dyson Airwrap Complete Dyson’s Airwrap is one of the most extravagant hair tools on the market -- and it works. Created to work on multiple hair types, this tool curls, creates waves, smooths, adds volume... truly whatever your tresses need it to do. $550 AT DYSON Buy Now

Versed Sunday Morning Antioxidant Oil-Serum Target Versed Sunday Morning Antioxidant Oil-Serum Get Gwyneth-worthy skin for a fifth of the price. Versed Sunday Morning packs a similar punch of moisture and nourishment, with an ingredient list that includes camellia oil and sea buckthorn extract that claim to reduce redness and prevent moisture loss and chamomile extract, vitamin E and sodium hyaluronate to keep skin hydrated and bright. We also love that the oil-serum is lightweight and greaseless, making it the perfect addition to your summer skin care regiment. $20 AT TARGET Buy Now

Odele Leave-in Conditioner Target Odele Leave-in Conditioner If you want to spend less than half the price of Moroccan Oil's leave-in, give Odele’s version a try. Not only is it budget-friendly, it's also vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free and color-safe, and will make combing your pool, beach or shower hair a breeze. And did we mention it smells amazing too? $12 AT TARGET Buy Now

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Sephora Mario Badescu Drying Lotion You can save $8 compared to the Kate Somerville EradiKate by picking up a bottle of Mario Badescu’s celeb-obsessed Drying Lotion, a pink potion that sucks the moisture out of all your pimples. Reviewers say it helps improve acne and reduces pimples overnight. $23 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Winky Lux Dream Gelée Moisturizer Winky Lux Winky Lux Dream Gelée Moisturizer Gel-based moisturizers are a lightweight, skin-quenching solution for summer. Winky Lux and Summer Fridays both offer gel based moisturizers with hyaluronic acid and glycerin -- which they say is good for plumping hydration. If you want to save $12, go with Winky Lux. $30 AT WINKY LUX Buy Now

Elizabeth Grant Skin Care Caviar Eye Cream Elizabeth Grant Elizabeth Grant Skin Care Caviar Eye Cream Only a small percentage of people can spend $400 a jar of La Prairie to help keep their under-eye region plump and free of fine lines. Elizabeth Grant Skin Care’s Caviar Eye Cream is formulated with similarly rich ingredients -- including caviar extract that's said to help boost epidermal hydration levels and improve skin elasticity and resiliency -- at a much lower price. $80 AT ELIZABETH GRANT Buy Now

Sally Hanson Insta-Dri CVS Sally Hanson Insta-Dri Sally Hanson’s quick-drying nail lacquer is available in 62 on-trend colors. You can buy three bottles of it for the cost of a single one of Butter London’s famously shiny polish. $5.99 AT CVS Buy Now

SallyeAnder Nourish Amazon SallyeAnder Nourish Looking for a lightweight, brightening and lightening undereye treatment to help keep the delicate area nourished all summer long? SallyeAnder Nourish, made out of 100% natural ingredients, claims to get the job done for just $15 if you don't want to spend $55 for the GOOP alternative. $15 AT AMAZON Buy Now

