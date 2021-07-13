Goop Dupes: Trendy Beauty Products for Way Less
The Dyson AirWrap, Kate Somerville EradiKate and Drunk Elephant C-Firma Vitamin C Serum are just a few luxury beauty and cosmetic products that have achieved cult-like status. Others, including virtually every product from Gwyneth Paltrow’s coveted GOOP collection, Sunday Riley’s serums and Aesop’s hand washes, are wildly popular too. Unfortunately, not everyone can afford to spend more than $500 on a hair tool, $20 on an acne treatment or $100 on a skin serum.
Enter the dupe: A product that duplicates the results of a much more expensive alternative, but for a whole lot less. ET has rounded up some of the best dupes of some the most popular and best-selling serums, foundations, acne potions, eye creams and lip plumpers, so you can save money while reaping similar benefits of all your favorite products.
The Real Deal
The Luxe Dupe
The Real Deal
The Luxe Dupe
The Real Deal
The Luxe Dupe
The Real Deal
The Luxe Dupe
The Real Deal
The Luxe Dupe
The Real Deal
The Luxe Dupe
The Real Deal
The Luxe Dupe
The Real Deal
The Luxe Dupe
The Real Deal
The Luxe Dupe
The Real Deal
The Luxe Dupe
The Real Deal
The Luxe Dupe
The Real Deal
The Luxe Dupe
RELATED STORIES:
23 Best Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More
Lizzo Dropped Her Skincare Routine on TikTok -- Shop Her Faves
Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Current Skincare and Wellness Routine
Disney's 'Cruella': Makeup & Clothing Inspired by the Stylish Villain