Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson Hang Out at Gucci Show

Chris Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and his current girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, are displaying their friendship! The women posed together at Gucci's Los Angeles fashion show on Tuesday, where celebs including Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Macaulay Culkin, Jeremy Pope, and Johnson's sister, Grace Johnson, walked to present the brand's spring-summer 2022 collection.
In video obtained by Variety, Paltrow, re-wearing a red velvet suit she original sported in 1996, and Johnson, opting for a shiny black dress, are having a conversation in front of photographers, before standing together to pose for a photo.
Johnson is currently dating Chris Martin, who Paltrow was married to from 2003 to 2016.
In January 2020, Paltrow opened up to Harper's Bazaar about her unlikely friendship with Johnson.
"I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her," the 49-year-old actress said of the 32-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey star. "I always start to think of the ampersand sign -- what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that."
The 44-year-old Coldplay frontman and Paltrow share two children, Moses, 15, and Apple, 17.
Johnson and Martin, meanwhile, sparked romance rumors in 2018 and have been going strong since, though they've kept their relationship largely private. In September 2018, Johnson told Tatler that she was "not going to talk about" her romance, before adding, "but I am very happy."
The two went on to make a rare public appearance in September 2019 at a charity event. Then, in February 2020, Johnson directed a music video for Martin's band. Back in December, engagement rumors circled after Johnson was seen wearing a large emerald rock on that finger while out shopping in West Hollywood.
In July, the couple was spotted displaying some PDA in Spain. Then, in October, Martin dedicated a song to Johnson during a concert, calling her "my universe."
