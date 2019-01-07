Hailey Baldwin is speaking out about her insecurities.

The 22-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday to share an honest message about self-confidence with her fans. Alongside a smiling photo of herself throwing up the peace sign, Baldwin got vulnerable in a lengthy caption.

"Stepping into 2019 I want to be more open, I want to be more open about the things I struggle with, and be able to be more vulnerable," she wrote. "I’m a 22 year old, and the truth is no matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle... I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry."

Baldwin went on to admit that she's "had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I’m just not good enough."

"Every single day is a confidence battle for me," she added. "I’m not writing this for a pity party or for sympathy but just to simply say, I’m a human.. I’m a young woman, I’m learning who I am and, it’s REALLY FREAKING HARD."

Though she said that "it's hard finding who you are," Baldwin posited that it's "ever harder... being picked apart and compared to other women while trying to do that," admitting that she has days where she's "simply broken because of it."

"It would be incredible if other young girls and women could find it in themselves to lift each other up, to stop making other women who are struggling JUST LIKE THEM, feel incompetent and less than," she wrote. "We ALL have flaws, and that will never change. What I do know is, God made us individuals for a reason, with our own beauty, our own personalities, and our own story because there’s a specific plan and purpose for each and every human created and he makes no mistakes!!"

"So this year I’m gonna do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am," she concluded. "Cause I am enough, and I’m loved, and you are enough and you’re loved."

Baldwin got a ton of comments from fans and celebrities alike, including Bebe Rexha, Millie Bobby Brown and Patrick Schwarzenegger. But none was more touching than the note from her husband, Justin Bieber.

"This is beautiful hun," Bieber, 24, wrote.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

This isn't the first time Baldwin has spoken out about her insecurities. When she covered Vogue Arabia's December issue, Baldwin confessed to trying to limit her online time in order to drown out public opinions about her life.

“I spend increasingly less time on social media,” she told the magazine. “This has helped me balance everything that comes with this life.”

Last month on her Instagram Story, Baldwin expanded on the ways that social media has been detrimental to her mental health and relationship.

“Being off of Instagram is the best thing ever. Whenever I take breaks from it I feel so much better, so much happy as a person... the second I come back on I get immediate anxiety, I get sad and I get worked up,” she wrote. “It’s hard to focus on your well-being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive."

"I just don’t believe we’re called to live a life where we’re so easily caught up in strangers opinions on something they have NOTHING to do with," she continued. "We need to take a step back and realize we need to express more love and encouragement to one another instead of consistently tearing people down and judging. And I won't let people make me feel like I'm doing something wrong by enjoying my life and being happy. This world has enough hatred, hurt and pain as it is, the last thing we need is more negativity, hate and division."

Watch the video below for more on Bieber and Baldwin:

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Sweetly Serenades Wife Hailey Baldwin Outside Their Hotel

Hailey Baldwin Gets a Major Haircut

Miley Cyrus Admits She Was 'Evil' to Hailey Baldwin Growing Up

Related Gallery