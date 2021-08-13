As the weather starts to cool down for the new season, this is the perfect time to update your wardrobe with a new pair of sneakers. And if you're wondering exactly which styles to add to your closet, why not look to a Hailey Bieber-approved brand, like Superga?

Known for her cool streetwear outfits, the 24-year-old model joins husband Justin Bieber (who just launched his second collaboration with Crocs), in the footwear game as the face of Superga's latest collection, which features some of the brand's signature styles as well as some new sneakers worthy of a spot in your shoe collection.

Whether you're looking for a cool and classic way to wear a pair of Superga sneakers or you want to embrace a new approach to celebrity style, Bieber showcases Superga's newest shoes as the global ambassador for the brand's Fall/Winter 2021 campaign.

Take a cue from the model and sport your Superga sneakers with easy, everyday staples such as a tank top and jeans or elevated pieces like pinstripe trousers or pretty dresses. Thanks to their timeless, minimalist quality, Superga -- which is also a go-to sneaker brand for Kate Middleton -- is sure to help you embrace your personal style, no matter how you might describe it.

Want to grab Hailey Bieber's Superga sneakers for yourself? Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite styles from the Hailey Bieber-approved collection from Superga below.

