Hailey Bieber Is the New Superga Global Ambassador - Shop the Fall Collection

By Dale Arden Chong‍
As the weather starts to cool down for the new season, this is the perfect time to update your wardrobe with a new pair of sneakers. And if you're wondering exactly which styles to add to your closet, why not look to a Hailey Bieber-approved brand, like Superga?  

Known for her cool streetwear outfits, the 24-year-old model joins husband Justin Bieber (who just launched his second collaboration with Crocs), in the footwear game as the face of Superga's latest collection, which features some of the brand's signature styles as well as some new sneakers worthy of a spot in your shoe collection.

Whether you're looking for a cool and classic way to wear a pair of Superga sneakers or you want to embrace a new approach to celebrity style, Bieber showcases Superga's newest shoes as the global ambassador for the brand's Fall/Winter 2021 campaign. 

Take a cue from the model and sport your Superga sneakers with easy, everyday staples such as a tank top and jeans or elevated pieces like pinstripe trousers or pretty dresses. Thanks to their timeless, minimalist quality, Superga -- which is also a go-to sneaker brand for Kate Middleton -- is sure to help you embrace your personal style, no matter how you might describe it.

Want to grab Hailey Bieber's Superga sneakers for yourself? Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite styles from the Hailey Bieber-approved collection from Superga below.

Superga 2490 Bold Organic Off-White
Superga 2490 Bold Organic Off-White
These everyday sneakers feature an organic cotton upper and natural rubber. Plus, with the cushioned footbed, you'll be able to wear these all day long.
$85 AT SUPERGA
Superga 2790 Cotw Full Black
Superga 2790 Cotw Full Black
Take your casual outfits to new heights with these platform sneakers from Superga.
$80 AT SUPERGA
2295 Swallow Tail White Green
2295 Swallow Tail White Green
A hi-top cotton canvas sneaker perfect for this fall and winter.
$85
2705 Hi Top White
2705 Hi Top White
For a fashion-forward version of the classic hi-top sneaker, opt for these.
$85 AT SUPERGA
Superga 2630 Stripe White
Superga 2630 Stripe White
We love the textured bottom of these white cotton shoes.
$75 AT SUPERGA
Superga 2750 Naplngcotu Black Leather
Superga 2750 Naplngcotu Black Leather
A pair of black leather sneakers that are sure to add a cool edge to your ensembles.
$89 AT SUPERGA
Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Grey Sage
Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Grey Sage
Don't want to go with white? These are a great alternative that are just as versatile.
$65 AT SUPERGA
799 Rubber Boots Lettering
799 Rubber Boots Lettering
Stay dry on the rainy days with these rubber Superga boots. 
$109
Superga 2843 Comfleau White
Superga 2843 Comfleau White
Let's be real: There's nothing quite as classy and casual as a pair of sleek, white leather sneakers.
$99 AT SUPERGA
Superga 2402 Cotw White
Superga 2402 Cotw White
When you don't want to wear sandals but also don't want to wear sneakers, these are the shoes for you.
$65 AT SUPERGA
Superga 2306 Cotw White
Superga 2306 Cotw White
Anyone who prefers a slip-on sneaker will love wearing these with their spring and summer ensembles.
$79 AT SUPERGA

