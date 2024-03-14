Sales & Deals

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are 30% Off Just in Time for Spring

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Levi's Denim Shorts
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:51 PM PDT, March 14, 2024

The model's go-to Levi's denim shorts are on sale at Amazon and are a spring wardrobe must-have.

With the first taste of spring starting to arrive, nothing is more foundational in your warm weather wardrobe than a go-to pair of denim shorts. Hailey Bieber shared her love for this springtime staple with Vogue while on set for a beach-themed photo shoot. "The perfect pair of denim shorts are an essential," she explained before revealing her favorite pair — the classic Levi's 501 Original Shorts.

Right now, Hailey's favorite Levi's shorts are on sale at Amazon just in time for the new season. You can snag a pair for 30% off to save on your new go-to shorts for spring and summer.

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's 501 Original Shorts

TikTok and Hailey Bieber love Levi's denim shorts for summer and now you can score a pair for 16% off. 

$60 $42

Shop Now

Levi's makes some of the most iconic denim of all time. "I wear mine constantly in the summer, whether it’s over a bikini or with a cute cropped tee and sneakers. Levi’s makes my favorite denim shorts, hands down," Bieber told the magazine. The classic vintage-style shorts feature a 100% cotton design and cutoff hem. 

The style Hailey loves takes the first-ever jean shorts and updates them with a waist-defining high rise. Universally flattering and designed with a vintage-inspired fit, the iconic Levi's denim shorts define your waist while easily blending into your personal aesthetic wherever spring may take you. 

You won't find Bieber's beloved denim shorts on sale year-round, so take advantage of this incredible Amazon deal before it disappears.

