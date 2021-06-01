Hailey Bieber's Favorite Levi's Denim Shorts Are 30% Off

Hailey Bieber's favorite denim shorts are on sale for one more day! The model's go-to pair for summer is the classic Levi's 501 Original Shorts. The star shared her summer essentials with Vogue while on set for a beach-themed photo shoot.

“The perfect pair of denim shorts are an essential. I wear mine constantly in the summer, whether it’s over a bikini or with a cute cropped tee and sneakers. Levi’s makes my favorite denim shorts, hands down," Bieber told the magazine.

Bieber's beloved shorts are currently on sale for one more day. Take 30% off the classic vintage-style shorts, which are a non-stretch, 100% cotton design with a high-waist rise and cutoff hem.

Use the promo code SMILE at checkout to get the discount as part of Levi's extended Memorial Day Sale. The pair is available in three different washes.

