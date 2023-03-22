Spring is here and nothing is more foundational in a wardrobe than a go-to pair of denim shorts. Hailey Bieber shared her love for this springtime staple with Vogue while on set for a beach-themed photo shoot. "The perfect pair of denim shorts are an essential," she explained before revealing her favorite pair — the classic Levi's 501 Original Shorts. Right now, Hailey's go-to shorts are on sale at Levi's for 27% off, so grab a pair while you can!

Levi's makes some of the most iconic denim of all time. "I wear mine constantly in the summer, whether it’s over a bikini or with a cute cropped tee and sneakers. Levi’s makes my favorite denim shorts, hands down," Bieber told the magazine. The classic vintage-style shorts feature a 100% cotton design and cutoff hem.

The style Hailey loves takes the first-ever jean shorts and updates them with a waist-defining high rise. Universally flattering and designed with a vintage-inspired fit, the iconic Levi's denim shorts define your waist while easily blending into your personal aesthetic wherever spring may take you.

You won't find Bieber's beloved shorts on sale year-round, so get ready for sunny days and take advantage of this incredible deal. And, be sure to check out more of our favorite Levi's jeans and shorts as well as spring dresses for every occasion.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans To Shop This Spring

TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are on Sale Right Now — Shop Denim Styles for Spring

Hailey Bieber and Drew Barrymore's Favorite Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen Is on Sale Now

The 10 Best Spring Beauty Deals to Shop This Week

The 14 Most Stylish Sunglasses Under $50 to Shop for Spring

The Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Spring 2023 Wardrobe

The Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Sandals to Swimsuits

The Top 5 Denim Trends for Spring: Maxi Skirts, Cargo Jeans and More

The 21 Best White Sneakers for Women to Wear With Everything This Spring: adidas, Nike, Superga and More

Reese Witherspoon’s Sneaker Collab With Tretorn Is Perfect for Spring

The Best Amazon Deals On Skechers Walking and Running Shoes