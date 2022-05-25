Shopping

Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts Are 50% Off Just in Time for Summer

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
hailey bieber denim shorts
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

If there's one thing you'll be seeing a lot of this summer and should have in your wardrobe is a pair of denim shorts. Hailey Bieber shared her love for them with Vogue while on set for a beach-themed photo shoot. "The perfect pair of denim shorts are an essential," she explained before revealing her favorite pair — the classic Levi's 501 Original Shorts. Right now, Hailey's denim go-to are on sale for 50% off their regular price at Amazon. 

Levi's makes some of the most iconic denim of all time. "I wear mine constantly in the summer, whether it’s over a bikini or with a cute cropped tee and sneakers. Levi’s makes my favorite denim shorts, hands down," Bieber told the magazine. 

You won't find Bieber's beloved shorts on sale for half off year-round, so get a head start on the warmer days ahead. The classic vintage-style shorts feature a 100% cotton design with a high-waist rise and cutoff hem. 

Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's
Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's didn’t just invent the blue jean — they also invented the first-ever jean shorts. Score the iconic style, now with a waist-defining high rise, for summer. 

 

$60$30

RELATED CONTENT:

The 10 Best Levi's Denim Jackets to Wear This Spring

Hailey Bieber's Vogue Eyewear Line Has the Chicest, Cool-Girl Sunnies

10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Spring 2022: J.Lo, Hailey Bieber & More

The Best Summer Dresses for 2022: Shop Linen, Midi, Mini and Slip Dresses Starting at Just $30

The Best Sandals for Summer 2022: Shop the Newest Styles From Steve Madden, Everlane and More

The Sunscreen Loved By Hailey Bieber & Kourtney Kardashian Is 20% Off

TikTok and Amazon Shoppers Alike Love These $20 Running Shorts

12 Best Biker Shorts for Women to Shop on Amazon

The 16 Best Levi's Jeans for Spring on Amazon

17 Celeb-Inspired Corset Tops to Shop for Spring: Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Fox and More

The 10 Best Hiking Shoes, Leggings, and Shorts for Women

Spanx's Sold-Out Shorts Are Back for Spring — And In New Colors

 