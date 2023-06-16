Summer is almost here and nothing is more foundational in your wardrobe than a go-to pair of denim shorts. Hailey Bieber shared her love for this summertime staple with Vogue while on set for a beach-themed photo shoot. "The perfect pair of denim shorts are an essential," she explained before revealing her favorite pair — the classic Levi's 501 Original Shorts. Right now, Hailey's go-to shorts are on sale at Amazon for just $30, so grab a pair while you can!

Levi's makes some of the most iconic denim of all time. "I wear mine constantly in the summer, whether it’s over a bikini or with a cute cropped tee and sneakers. Levi’s makes my favorite denim shorts, hands down," Bieber told the magazine. The classic vintage-style shorts feature a 100% cotton design and cutoff hem.

The style Hailey loves takes the first-ever jean shorts and updates them with a waist-defining high rise. Universally flattering and designed with a vintage-inspired fit, the iconic Levi's denim shorts define your waist while easily blending into your personal aesthetic wherever summer may take you.

You won't find Bieber's beloved shorts on sale year-round, so get ready for sunny days and take advantage of this incredible deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day. And, be sure to check out more of our favorite Levi's jeans and shorts as well as summer dresses for every occasion.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Denim Shorts You’ll Be Living in All Summer

17 Summer Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

Best Biker Shorts for Women to Wear All Summer Long

Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2023

Shop the Best Summer Dresses on Amazon Under $100

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Summer Long

Hailey Bieber Asks Fans to Stop Leaving 'Mean or Rude' Comments

The Best Swimsuits on Amazon: Shop Summer Styles Starting at $24

Kendall Jenner Flaunts Sheer Look at Girls' Night With Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey

The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Summer Glow

The 22 Best Pairs of White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Summer

Hailey Bieber and Drew Barrymore's Favorite Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen Is on Sale Now

TikTok and Amazon Shoppers Alike Love These $25 Running Shorts

The 12 Best Women's Workout Shorts for Every Type of Activity

Hailey Bieber Thanks Selena Gomez for Speaking Out Amid Rumored Feud