Hatch Collection Sale: Take an Extra 20% Off Select Maternity Clothes

Published
Hatch Collection is having a flash sale! From now through June 15, take an extra 20% off select Hatch maternity clothes when you enter promo code ENJOY20 at checkout.

Take advantage of these savings on stylish clothes for before, during and after pregnancy, as Hatch Collection rarely has a sale event. Hatch Collection has become a favorite among stars for maternity wear. Meghan Markle, Jessica Alba and Natalie Portman all have rocked Hatch Collection's stylish, comfortable maternity clothes during their pregnancies.

Standard shipping and returns are free. Tip: Subscribe to the Hatch email list and receive 10% off your first order.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Hatch Collection sale.

Breeze into summer with this sweet linen blend dress with puffed blouson sleeves. Shop in light blue or lime.

REGULARLY $258

Get this flattering and flowy tank on sale and pair it with everything from leggings and jeans to shorts.

REGULARLY $138

The Knit Irina Pant is a comfy wardrobe staple for during and post-pregnancy.

REGULARLY $188

The Eliza Dress is made with two-way stretch cotton viscose knit to fit a woman through all stages of pregnancy. Meghan Markle has worn this exact piece. This sleek style is great for any occasion.

REGULARLY $218

Hatch jumpsuits are the best, and this cotton poplin one is exceptionally chic. It features ruffled details, a pretty scoopneck and a self-tie belt at the waist.

REGULARLY $258

You'll get tons of wear out of this relaxed-fit striped tee.
REGULARLY $98

Need a new summer dress? This bump-friendly smocked number will look stunning in an assortment of situations
REGULARLY $258

