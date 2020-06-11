Hatch Collection Sale: Take an Extra 20% Off Select Maternity Clothes

Hatch Collection is having a flash sale! From now through June 15, take an extra 20% off select Hatch maternity clothes when you enter promo code ENJOY20 at checkout.

Take advantage of these savings on stylish clothes for before, during and after pregnancy, as Hatch Collection rarely has a sale event. Hatch Collection has become a favorite among stars for maternity wear. Meghan Markle, Jessica Alba and Natalie Portman all have rocked Hatch Collection's stylish, comfortable maternity clothes during their pregnancies.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Hatch Collection sale.

The Nikki Dress Hatch Hatch The Nikki Dress Hatch Breeze into summer with this sweet linen blend dress with puffed blouson sleeves. Shop in light blue or lime. REGULARLY $258 $206.40 at Hatch

The Ella Tank Hatch Hatch The Ella Tank Hatch Get this flattering and flowy tank on sale and pair it with everything from leggings and jeans to shorts. REGULARLY $138 $110.40 at Hatch

The Knit Irina Pant Hatch Hatch The Knit Irina Pant Hatch The Knit Irina Pant is a comfy wardrobe staple for during and post-pregnancy. REGULARLY $188 $90.24 at Hatch

The Eliza Dress Hatch Hatch The Eliza Dress Hatch The Eliza Dress is made with two-way stretch cotton viscose knit to fit a woman through all stages of pregnancy. Meghan Markle has worn this exact piece. This sleek style is great for any occasion. REGULARLY $218 $104.64 at Hatch

The Lianne Jumpsuit Hatch Hatch The Lianne Jumpsuit Hatch Hatch jumpsuits are the best, and this cotton poplin one is exceptionally chic. It features ruffled details, a pretty scoopneck and a self-tie belt at the waist. REGULARLY $258 $103.20 at Hatch

The Longsleeve Tee Hatch Hatch The Longsleeve Tee Hatch You'll get tons of wear out of this relaxed-fit striped tee. REGULARLY $98 $78.40 at Hatch

The Margaux Dress Hatch Hatch The Margaux Dress Hatch Need a new summer dress? This bump-friendly smocked number will look stunning in an assortment of situations REGULARLY $258 $144.48 at Hatch

