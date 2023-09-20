Heidi Klum has three things on her mind right now -- who is going to win this season's America's Got Talent, when she'll carve out time to watch the new AppleTV+ docuseries The Super Models, and how she's going to pull off her annual and epic Halloween soiree with the date seemingly just around the corner.

These were all top of mind for the 50-year-old supermodel when ET's Deidre Behar spoke with her Tuesday on the red carpet in Pasadena, California, for America's Got Talent's fifth-round live show. And because she was there on the same night The Super Models dropped, Klum said she hadn't had a chance to watch it but is definitely going to make time.

After all, the German beauty grew up admiring the iconic models Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell, who are the focus of the docuseries directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills. The doc -- which travels back in time to chronicle their stardom and the challenges they faced to get there -- also features Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

Klum earned global stardom in 1998 after landing on the cover of Sports Illustrated's famed Swimsuit Issue. She would go on to become the first German Victoria's Secret Angel and she modeled for the lingerie company for more than a decade. Klum has also served as a judge on Project Runway and Germany's Next Top Model. While Klum is not featured in The Super Models, she's undeniably one herself.

"In the last 30 years a lot has changed. The girls that are on the documentary have been doing it longer than I have," Klum says. "When I started, I looked up to Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer, Naomi. I was lucky enough to do some shows with Naomi. Yes, they are the best and they come from a different kind of time. When I see Naomi walk, I still go like [jaw drops], wow. She's incredible. I'm looking forward to see what it's all about."

When she's not busy judging the NBC talent competition show, Klum's busy planning her annual Halloween party. She tells ET that the party's "full steam ahead" despite "a little bit of a kerfuffle."

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"There were a few rocks thrown into my road and I had to clear them first," Klum reveals, "but we're now full steam ahead, because now time is ticking. Halloween is, for me, just around the corner. It might as well be next week."

She screamed in horror at the thought of Halloween fast approaching. But that's understandable. Klum's Halloween bash is arguably the most coveted Halloween party of the year, with just about every major celeb attending past events. Klum, who threw her first Halloween party in 2001, is also known to make a headline or two thanks to her epic costumes.

ET tried to get Klum to offer a hint at what this year's costume is looking like, but -- like when she was a giant earthworm last year -- she stayed pretty tightlipped. One thing's for sure, though. Klum said she invited her fellow judges -- Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell -- and host Terry Crews to this year's party in the Big Apple.

As for America's Got Talent, which airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC, Klum is definitely impressed by the Ramadhani Brothers and their head-spinning balancing act.

"I do love those guys that we saw today. The balancing act-- those two guys. I mean, they're just incredible," Klum says. "You know, I said it earlier, I've been lucky enough to sit at this desk for 10 years. And, I don't know, I have not seen anything that really [shocked me]. It's just that, they're so incredible. To carry another human on your head and walk up and down the stairs. I mean, there's some moments that stay with you forever. And also, just being on the street and traveling this summer, people will come up to me and they're like, 'Oh my god, America's Got Talent. We love the show. We always watch it. Tell me about those two guys.'"

