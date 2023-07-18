Vancouver-based lifestyle brand, Herschel Supply Co., is giving deep discounts on fashion, bags and backpacks for men and women. The Herschel sale offers up to 30% off best-selling backpacks and bags in a variety of colors and styles.

In addition to exclusive deals on Herschel bags (including the iconic Herschel Little America backpack ), you'll find weekender bags, accessories and apparel on sale. With back-to-school season around the corner, don't miss out on messenger bags, duffel bags and backpacks ready for the new season.

Now is the time to score Herschel's cool, refined travel goods on discount so you're prepared for school and future getaways.

Shop ET's favorite Herschel products from the sale, below.

Little America Backpack Herschel Little America Backpack The Little America Backpack is perhaps the most recognizable Herschel backpack. This vintage mountaineering-inspired style is both functional and fashionable. Standout features of this laptop backpack include front magnetic buckled straps, padded and fleece lined 15" laptop sleeve and internal media pocket with headphone port. $120 $84 Shop Now

Novel Duffle Herschel Novel Duffle The Herschel Novel Duffle bag is a great weekender bag. The separate footwear compartment is so convenient in keeping the rest of your travel clothes and gear dirt-free. $100 $70 Shop Now

Fifteen Hip Pack Herschel Fifteen Hip Pack This affordable, ombre Herschel hip pack is ideal for day treks through the city or at the airport during a quick weekend getaway. $35 $25 Shop Now

Cruz Crossbody Herschel Cruz Crossbody Going on a walk and just need to carry the essentials? This Herschel Cruz Crossbody bag will do that for you. $45 $31 Shop Now

Alexander Zip Tote Herschel Alexander Zip Tote The Herschel Alexander Zip Tote is the tote for summer. It has leak proof liners that can safely store cold drinks or wet swimsuits. $90 $63 Shop Now

