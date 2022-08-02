Vancouver-based lifestyle brand, Herschel Supply Co., is giving deep discounts on fashion, bags and backpacks for men and women. The Herschel sale offers up to 30% off best-selling backpacks and bags in a variety of colors and styles.

In addition to exclusive deals on Herschel bags (including the iconic Herschel Little America backpack ), you'll find lunch box options, weekender bags, accessories and apparel on sale. With back-to-school season in full force, don't miss out on messenger bags, duffel bags and backpacks ready for the new season.

Now is the time to score Herschel's cool, refined travel goods on discount so you're prepared for school and future getaways.

Shop ET's favorite Herschel products from the sale, below.

Little America Backpack Herschel Little America Backpack The Little America Backpack is perhaps the most recognizable Herschel backpack. This vintage mountaineering-inspired style is both functional and fashionable. Standout features of this laptop backpack include front magnetic buckled straps, padded and fleece lined 15" laptop sleeve and internal media pocket with headphone port. $115 $80 Buy Now

Novel Duffle Herschel Novel Duffle The Herschel Novel Duffle bag is a great weekender bag. The separate footwear compartment is so convenient in keeping the rest of your travel clothes and gear dirt-free. $90 $63 Buy Now

Charlie Wallet Herschel Charlie Wallet Keep your credit card handy with the compact Charlie Wallet $30 $21 Buy Now

Fifteen Hip Pack Herschel Fifteen Hip Pack This affordable, whimsical Herschel hip pack is ideal for day treks through the city or at the airport during a quick weekend getaway. $32 $22 Buy Now

Cruz Crossbody Herschel Cruz Crossbody Going on a walk and just need to carry the essentials? This Herschel Cruz Crossbody bag will do that for you. $38 $27 Buy Now

Alexander Zip Tote Herschel Alexander Zip Tote The Herschel Alexander Zip Tote is the tote for summer. It has leak proof liners that can safely store cold drinks or wet swimsuits. $90 $63 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Back to School 2022 Shopping: The 20 Best Backpacks to Shop Now

Samsonite Luggage Is On Sale: Save on Summer-Ready Travel Gear

Shop for School Supplies at Amazon's Back to School Sale

Amazon Luggage Deals: Save Now On Samsonite, Rockland and More

The Best Backpacks, Lunch Boxes, Pencil Cases, and Calculators

The 20 Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Your Next Getaway

15 Best Amazon Luggage Sets to Shop for Your Summer Vacation

The Best Diaper Bags Are Chic and Functional

Herschel x Disney Launch A Mickey Mouse Collaboration

The Happiest Celebs on Earth: Stars Visit Disney!