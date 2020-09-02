Vancouver-based lifestyle brand, Herschel Supply Co., is giving deep discounts on fashion, bags and backpacks for men and women. The Herschel sale offers up to 50% off best-selling backpacks and bags in colors and styles.

In addition to exclusive deals on Herschel bags (including the iconic Herschel Little America backpack), you'll find laptop sleeve options, luggage, accessories and apparel on sale. Receive free shipping on orders over $30. Note, all sale items are final.

Also, today, Herschel just launched a collaboration with Disney. There are messenger bags, duffel bags, backpacks and more all with the Mickey Mouse design on them. Check out Herschel's other collections and collaborations including with Santa Cruz, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Coca-Cola, Major League Baseball and the NBA).

Now is the time to score Herschel's cool, refined travel goods on discount so they're ready for future getaways.

Shop ET Style's favorite Herschel products from the sale, below.

Shop the Herschel x Disney collaboration.

Shop the Herschel 50% off sale.

Novel Duffle Herschel Herschel Novel Duffle Herschel These are the first pieces of the brand new Herschel x Disney collaboration. Mickey Mouse on a Herschel duffle is pretty cool though. $99.99 at Herschel

Little America Backpack Herschel Herschel Little America Backpack Herschel Perhaps the most recognizable Herschel backpack, this vintage mountaineering-inspired style is both functional and fashionable. Standout features include front magnetic buckled straps, padded and fleece lined 15" laptop sleeve and internal media pocket with headphone port. REGULARLY $99.99 $59.99 at Herschel

Classic Backpack Herschel Herschel Classic Backpack Herschel Contemporary Herschel backpack with elevated finishes and a relaxed structure. REGULARLY $44 $34.99 at Herschel

Nova Backpack Mini Herschel Herschel Nova Backpack Mini Herschel The Herschel Nova Backpack Mini include lender shoulder straps and dual top carrying handles. This backpack comes in 68 different colors, so there is a style for every personality. ORIGINALLY $49.99 $34.99 at Herschel

Terrace Tote Herschel Herschel Terrace Tote Herschel The Herschel Terrence Tote is the perfect everyday bag to carry with you when you don't want to wear a backpack. ORIGINALLY $54.99 $38.49 at Herschel

Voyage Wind Jacket Herschel Herschel Voyage Wind Jacket Herschel This Herschel Voyage Wind Jacket has a water-resistant ripstop fabric (in floral but there is 48 different options here) and a stowaway hood. This is the perfect fall jacket. ORIGINALLY $119.99 $53.99 at Herschel

Nova Backpack Mid-Volume Basquiat Herschel x Basquiat Heschel x Basquiat Nova Backpack Mid-Volume Basquiat Herschel x Basquiat This Herschel x Basquiat Nova Backpack is part of a cutting edge and insane collaboration with one of the best modern artists of the 21st century, Jean-Michel Basquiat. $52.49 at Herschel

Cruz Crossbody | Santa Cruz Herschel x Santa Cruz Herschel Cruz Crossbody | Santa Cruz Herschel x Santa Cruz This Herschel x Santa Cruz Cruz Crossbody is a throwback to the 1980's skateboarding culture and super dope. $39.99 at Herschel

Strand Tote Sprout Herschel Herschel Strand Tote Sprout Herschel The Herschel Strand Tote Sprout is a classy and stylish diaper bag with a changing mat. This diaper bag has external and internal and storage for diapers, bottles, wipes, and more. Get this diaper bag for 30% off at the Herschel Sale, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $99 $69.99 at Herschel

Anchor Sleeve Herschel Herschel Anchor Sleeve Herschel We love this padded and fleece lined sleeve for laptops and tablets. REGULARLY FROM $29.99 From $14.99 at Herschel

Miller Backpack Herschel Herschel Miller Backpack Herschel The Herschel Miller Backpack is the newest and biggest backpack of their line. A classic style for everyday wear, the Miller Backpack is minimalistic and practical. $69.99 at Herschel

Trade Luggage Carry-On Herschel Herschel Trade Luggage Carry-On Herschel A durable, four-wheel hard shell carry-on is easy to transport. Most importantly, it'll easily fit your belongings thanks to the split design zippered mesh storage and garment straps. REGULARLY $179.99 $107.99 at Herschel

Fourteen Belt Bag Herschel Amazon Fourteen Belt Bag Herschel This affordable, whimsical fanny comes in tons of colors and patterns and is ideal for day treks through the city or in the woods on a quick weekend getaway. $27.99 at Herschel

Varsity Jacket Herschel Herschel Varsity Jacket Herschel A sporty, minimal-style snap jacket you can throw on with a variety of outfits for cool flair. REGULARLY $149.99 From $104.99 at Herschel

Elmer Beanie Herschel Herschel Elmer Beanie Herschel Collect this essential cuff knit beanie in a range of colors. $19.99 at Herschel

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Herschel x Disney Launch the Cutest Collab

The Best Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Hiking Boots, Coolers and More

Amazon's Big Summer Sale: Up to 75% Off Designer Handbags

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 84% Off

REI Sale: Save Up to 50% on Camping Gear, Outdoor Gear and More

Backcountry Sale: Up to 50% off The North Face, Sorel, Marmot and More