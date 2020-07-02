Herschel Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Select Style Bags

Vancouver-based lifestyle brand Herschel Supply Co. is giving big discounts on fashion, bags and backpacks for men and women. Herschel is offering up to 50% off best-selling bags in colors and styles from past seasons.

In addition to exclusive deals on Herschel bags (including the iconic Herschel Little America backpack), you'll find laptop sleeve options, luggage, accessories and apparel on sale. Receive free shipping on orders over $30. Note, all sale items are final.

Although many of us are holding off on traveling for a while, now is the time to score Herschel's cool, refined travel goods on discount so they're ready for future getaways.

Shop ET Style's favorite Herschel products from the sale, below.

Little America Backpack

Little America Backpack Herschel Herschel Little America Backpack Herschel Perhaps the most recognizable Herschel backpack, this vintage mountaineering-inspired style is both functional and fashionable. Standout features include front magnetic buckled straps, padded and fleece lined 15" laptop sleeve and internal media pocket with headphone port. REGULARLY $99.99 $69.99 at Herschel

Classic Backpack by Herschel

Classic Backpack Herschel Herschel Classic Backpack Herschel Contemporary backpack with elevated finishes and a relaxed structure. REGULARLY $44 $31.49 at Herschel

Elmer Beanie by Herchel

Elmer Beanie Herschel Herschel Elmer Beanie Herschel Collect this essential cuff knit beanie in a range of colors. REGULARLY $19.99 $13.99 at Herschel

Varsity Jacket by Herschel

Varsity Jacket Herschel Herschel Varsity Jacket Herschel A sporty, minimal-style snap jacket you can throw on with a variety of outfits for cool flair. REGULARLY $149.99 From $104.99 at Herschel

Anchor Sleeve by Herschel

Anchor Sleeve Herschel Herschel Anchor Sleeve Herschel We love this padded and fleece lined sleeve for laptops and tablets. REGULARLY FROM $29.99 From $20.99 at Herschel

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Take Up to 65% Off Select Styles at Revolve

Backcountry Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Everything You Need for Summer

The Best Memorial Day Deals to Shop Online