Herschel Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Select Style Bags

By Amy Lee‍
Vancouver-based lifestyle brand Herschel Supply Co. is giving big discounts on fashion, bags and backpacks for men and women. Herschel is offering up to 50% off best-selling bags in colors and styles from past seasons.

In addition to exclusive deals on Herschel bags (including the iconic Herschel Little America backpack), you'll find laptop sleeve options, luggage, accessories and apparel on sale. Receive free shipping on orders over $30. Note, all sale items are final.

Although many of us are holding off on traveling for a while, now is the time to score Herschel's cool, refined travel goods on discount so they're ready for future getaways. 

Shop ET Style's favorite Herschel products from the sale, below.

Little America Backpack

Herschel Little America Backpack
Little America Backpack
Perhaps the most recognizable Herschel backpack, this vintage mountaineering-inspired style is both functional and fashionable. Standout features include front magnetic buckled straps, padded and fleece lined 15" laptop sleeve and internal media pocket with headphone port.

REGULARLY $99.99

Classic Backpack by Herschel

Herschel Classic Backpack
Classic Backpack
Contemporary backpack with elevated finishes and a relaxed structure.

REGULARLY $44

Elmer Beanie by Herchel

Herschel Elmer Beanie
Elmer Beanie
Collect this essential cuff knit beanie in a range of colors.

REGULARLY $19.99

Varsity Jacket by Herschel

Herschel Varsity Jacket
Varsity Jacket
A sporty, minimal-style snap jacket you can throw on with a variety of outfits for cool flair.

REGULARLY $149.99

Anchor Sleeve by Herschel

Anchor Sleeve
Anchor Sleeve
We love this padded and fleece lined sleeve for laptops and tablets.

REGULARLY FROM $29.99

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

