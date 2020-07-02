Herschel Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Select Style Bags
Vancouver-based lifestyle brand Herschel Supply Co. is giving big discounts on fashion, bags and backpacks for men and women. Herschel is offering up to 50% off best-selling bags in colors and styles from past seasons.
In addition to exclusive deals on Herschel bags (including the iconic Herschel Little America backpack), you'll find laptop sleeve options, luggage, accessories and apparel on sale. Receive free shipping on orders over $30. Note, all sale items are final.
Although many of us are holding off on traveling for a while, now is the time to score Herschel's cool, refined travel goods on discount so they're ready for future getaways.
Shop ET Style's favorite Herschel products from the sale, below.
Perhaps the most recognizable Herschel backpack, this vintage mountaineering-inspired style is both functional and fashionable. Standout features include front magnetic buckled straps, padded and fleece lined 15" laptop sleeve and internal media pocket with headphone port.
Contemporary backpack with elevated finishes and a relaxed structure.
Collect this essential cuff knit beanie in a range of colors.
A sporty, minimal-style snap jacket you can throw on with a variety of outfits for cool flair.
We love this padded and fleece lined sleeve for laptops and tablets.
