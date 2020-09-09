Herschel x Disney Launch a Mickey Mouse Collaboration

Herschel's newest collaboration with Disney is too cute to miss. Whether you're a Mickey Mouse fan or just looking for a new backpack, these Herschel accessories are both whimsical and wearable.

In this newest collab, Herschel has paired up with Disney to share the magic of Mickey Mouse. Backpacks, beanies, duffles and more showcase the the artistry of Mickey Mouse through the years.

Shop Herschel's best-selling backpacks, messenger bags, duffles and more that have gotten a fun Disney twist. Keep the magic going by watching the new live-action Mulan movie, exclusively on Disney+.

Check out the Disney x Herschel collab below.

Shop Disney x Herschel collaboration.

XL Classic Backpack Herschel Herschel XL Classic Backpack Herschel This extra-large classic backpack features water bottle pockets and a 15" laptop sleeve. $69.99 at Herschel

Novel Duffle Herschel Herschel Novel Duffle Herschel This classic duffle is the perfect bag for a weekend getaway. $99.99 at Herschel

Nineteen Hip Pack Herschel Herschel Nineteen Hip Pack Herschel Fanny packs are all the rage these days, and this one is cute yet practical. Wear this one crossbody or around the waist for an effortless on-the-go look. $49.99 at Herschel

Little America Backpack Herschel Herschel Little America Backpack Herschel This classic Herschel backpack has plenty of pockets and compartments to keep your bag organized. $119.99 at Herschel

Sylas Cap Herschel Herschel Sylas Cap Herschel This black baseball hat is fun yet modern. $34.99 at Herschel

Nova Backpack Mid-Volume Herschel Herschel Nova Backpack Mid-Volume Herschel This mid-sized backpack is great for back-to-school. $79.99 at Herschel

Small Lane Messenger Herschel Herschel Small Lane Messenger Herschel This small messenger bag will hold all of your everyday essentials and allow you to be hands free. $44.99 at Herschel

Elmer Beanie Herschel Herschel Elmer Beanie Herschel Add this fun beanie to your fall wardrobe, available in Black and Navy. $24.99 at Herschel

RELATED CONTENT:

