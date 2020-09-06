Shopping

Herschel x Disney Launch the Cutest Collaboration

Published
Disney Herschel Collab
Herschel

Herschel's newest collaboration with Disney is too cute to miss. Whether you're a Mickey Mouse fan or just looking for a new backpack, these Herschel accessories are both whimsical and wearable. 

In this newest collab, Herschel has paired up with Disney to share the magic of Mickey Mouse. Backpacks, beanies, duffles and more showcase the the artistry of Mickey Mouse through the years. 

Shop Herschel's best-selling backpacks, messenger bags, duffles and more that have gotten a fun Disney twist. Keep the magic going by watching the new live-action Mulan movie, exclusively on Disney+.

Check out the Disney x Herschel collab below. 

Shop Disney x Herschel collaboration.

XL Classic Backpack
This extra-large classic backpack features water bottle pockets and a 15" laptop sleeve.

Novel Duffle
This classic duffle is the perfect bag for a weekend getaway. 

Nineteen Hip Pack
Fanny packs are all the rage these days, and this one is cute yet practical. Wear this one crossbody or around the waist for an effortless on-the-go look. 

Little America Backpack
This classic Herschel backpack has plenty of pockets and compartments to keep your bag organized. 

Sylas Cap
This black baseball hat is fun yet modern. 

Nova Backpack Mid-Volume
This mid-sized backpack is great for back-to-school. 

Small Lane Messenger
This small messenger bag will hold all of your everyday essentials and allow you to be hands free. 

Elmer Beanie
Add this fun beanie to your fall wardrobe, available in Black and Navy. 

How to Watch 'Mulan' on Disney Plus: Release Date and Price

