Home

HexClad Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 46% on Oprah and Gordon Ramsay-Approved Cookware Sets

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Gordon Ramsay HexClad
HexClad
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:28 AM PDT, August 31, 2023

HexClad's best-selling cookware loved by Oprah, Gordon Ramsay, and Hailey Bieber is now on sale for up to 33% off.

Crowned “the Rolls Royce of pans" by Gordon Ramsay himself, HexClad makes chef-approved and celeb-loved cookware with the highest quality materials that are designed to last a lifetime. The hybrid nonstick pots and pans made it into Oprah’s Favorite Things List in 2019 — and with good reason. If you've been wanting to level up your home cooking game, head to the HexClad Labor Day Sale and save up to 46% on best-in-class cookware sets.  

Shop the HexClad Sale

From Cameron Diaz and Halle Berry to Hailey Bieber's What's In My Kitchen YouTube series, HexClad is often found in our favorite stars' kitchens because it is the only true hybrid cookware. Bringing together the performance of stainless steel, the durability of cast iron and the convenience of nonstick, you get quick and easy cleanup time even with high-heat cooking.

The best-selling 6-piece HexClad cookware set is Oprah’s favorite, trusted by pro chefs, and it is 46% off right now. Featuring three of HexClad's most popular pans, this perfect starter set includes a 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch hybrid pan that are all oven-and-dishwasher-safe. 

6pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids

6pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids
HexClad

6pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids

HexClad cookware performs like no other and this five-star set is certain to become a central player in your culinary repertoire.

$745 $400

Shop Now

For a limited time, snag your own cookware set at a big discount before the HexClad Labor Day Sale ends. Below, shop a few more of our favorite HexClad cookware and knife sets on sale now.

13pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids

13pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids
HexClad

13pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids

Save on a full collection of HexClad's most popular pieces that offer the perfect combination of nonstick, stainless steel and cast iron all in one.

$1,000 $830

Shop Now

6pc HexClad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids

6pc HexClad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids
HexClad

6pc HexClad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids

Upgrade your kitchen with this 6-piece pot set, featuring three sizes of HexClad's Hybrid Pot. 

$449 $380

Shop Now

20pc HexClad All-in Bundle

20pc HexClad All-in Bundle
HexClad

20pc HexClad All-in Bundle

The All-In Bundle includes the very best of HexClad at an unbeatable price. Included is a 13 Piece Hybrid Cookware Set, 7QT Hybrid Deep Saute Pan/Chicken Fryer, 3PC Mixing Bowl Set, 7" Santoku Knife, and 12" Hybrid Griddle.

$1,607 $1,200

Shop Now

6pc Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set with Magnetic Knife Block

6pc Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set with Magnetic Knife Block
HexClad

6pc Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set with Magnetic Knife Block

The Essential 6-piece knife set has everything you need to dominate food prep. Each knife is forged from 67 layers of Japanese Damascus steel, giving you a harder blade and a sharper edge for effortless slicing.

$599 $429

Shop Now

HexClad Hybrid Roasting Pan & Carving Set

HexClad Hybrid Roasting Pan & Carving Set
HexClad

HexClad Hybrid Roasting Pan & Carving Set

 

Get ready to host the perfect dinner party with HexClad's Hybrid Roasting Pan and Japanese Damascus Steel Carving Set.

$451 $380

Shop Now

HexClad BBQ Bundle

HexClad BBQ Bundle
HexClad

HexClad BBQ Bundle

Elevate your backyard grilling experience with this bundle featuring the HexClad BBQ Grill Pan, HexClad Hybrid Cutting Board, and HexClad Carving Set.

$559 $470

Shop Now

HexClad Family Pasta Bundle

HexClad Family Pasta Bundle
HexClad

HexClad Family Pasta Bundle

Host the ultimate pasta night with HexClad's durable 14" Hybrid Pan and Hybrid 8QT Pot.

$398 $300

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances

The Best Amazon Labor Day Appliance Deals of 2023

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Labor Day Appliance Deals of 2023

15 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop During Wayfair's Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

15 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop During Wayfair's Labor Day Sale

Shop the 30 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Sales & Deals

Shop the 30 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Shop the Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Top-Rated Vitamix Blenders

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Top-Rated Vitamix Blenders

Selena Gomez’s Cookware Collection with Our Place Is Up to 40% Off Now

Sales & Deals

Selena Gomez’s Cookware Collection with Our Place Is Up to 40% Off Now

Save Now on Gas and Charcoal Grills on Amazon Ahead of Labor Day

Sales & Deals

Save Now on Gas and Charcoal Grills on Amazon Ahead of Labor Day

All-Clad Hot Deals: Save Up to 64% On Stainless Steel Cookware

Sales & Deals

All-Clad Hot Deals: Save Up to 64% On Stainless Steel Cookware

The Our Place End of Summer Sale Is Here: Shop the Best Cookware Deals

Sales & Deals

The Our Place End of Summer Sale Is Here: Shop the Best Cookware Deals

The Best Le Creuset Deals to Shop at Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Best Le Creuset Deals to Shop at Amazon

Tags: