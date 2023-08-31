HexClad's best-selling cookware loved by Oprah, Gordon Ramsay, and Hailey Bieber is now on sale for up to 33% off.
Crowned “the Rolls Royce of pans" by Gordon Ramsay himself, HexClad makes chef-approved and celeb-loved cookware with the highest quality materials that are designed to last a lifetime. The hybrid nonstick pots and pans made it into Oprah’s Favorite Things List in 2019 — and with good reason. If you've been wanting to level up your home cooking game, head to the HexClad Labor Day Sale and save up to 46% on best-in-class cookware sets.
From Cameron Diaz and Halle Berry to Hailey Bieber's What's In My Kitchen YouTube series, HexClad is often found in our favorite stars' kitchens because it is the only true hybrid cookware. Bringing together the performance of stainless steel, the durability of cast iron and the convenience of nonstick, you get quick and easy cleanup time even with high-heat cooking.
The best-selling 6-piece HexClad cookware set is Oprah’s favorite, trusted by pro chefs, and it is 46% off right now. Featuring three of HexClad's most popular pans, this perfect starter set includes a 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch hybrid pan that are all oven-and-dishwasher-safe.
6pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids
HexClad cookware performs like no other and this five-star set is certain to become a central player in your culinary repertoire.
For a limited time, snag your own cookware set at a big discount before the HexClad Labor Day Sale ends. Below, shop a few more of our favorite HexClad cookware and knife sets on sale now.
13pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids
Save on a full collection of HexClad's most popular pieces that offer the perfect combination of nonstick, stainless steel and cast iron all in one.
6pc HexClad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids
Upgrade your kitchen with this 6-piece pot set, featuring three sizes of HexClad's Hybrid Pot.
20pc HexClad All-in Bundle
The All-In Bundle includes the very best of HexClad at an unbeatable price. Included is a 13 Piece Hybrid Cookware Set, 7QT Hybrid Deep Saute Pan/Chicken Fryer, 3PC Mixing Bowl Set, 7" Santoku Knife, and 12" Hybrid Griddle.
6pc Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set with Magnetic Knife Block
The Essential 6-piece knife set has everything you need to dominate food prep. Each knife is forged from 67 layers of Japanese Damascus steel, giving you a harder blade and a sharper edge for effortless slicing.
HexClad Hybrid Roasting Pan & Carving Set
Get ready to host the perfect dinner party with HexClad's Hybrid Roasting Pan and Japanese Damascus Steel Carving Set.
HexClad BBQ Bundle
Elevate your backyard grilling experience with this bundle featuring the HexClad BBQ Grill Pan, HexClad Hybrid Cutting Board, and HexClad Carving Set.
HexClad Family Pasta Bundle
Host the ultimate pasta night with HexClad's durable 14" Hybrid Pan and Hybrid 8QT Pot.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
