Hilary Duff's New Tumbler Collection With Brumate Is What Drinkware Dreams Are Made Of

By Lauren Gruber
Hey now, hey now: former Disney actress Hilary Duff is bringing her star power to a new collaboration with Brumate. The celestial-themed collection is about to become your go-to drinkware for summer.

Known for its wide range of insulated tumblers, water bottles, coolers and more, Brumate's convenient designs are getting a starry-eyed makeover with this new collab. The brand's beloved Toddy tumbler, shaker bottle, wine glasses and more are now available in three celestial-themed prints. Ranging from $10-$70, the collection has everything you need to keep your favorite drinks cold all season long.

Shop Hilary Duff x Brumate

“Inspired by my passion for self-love, awareness and well-being, the Astral Collection is a representation of my never ending growth journey," said Duff in an Instagram post. "Designed for the multitasker; this collection of products was created to motivate and enhance your daily journey — making it a little easier, and a lot more enjoyable. And, because every product is reusable, you’ll be making a conscious and easy decision to swap to more sustainable drinkware.”

Below, shop some of our favorite new styles from the Hilary Duff x Brumate collab. 

NAV XL 32oz
NAV XL 32oz
Brumate
NAV XL 32oz

The NAV XL's sleek profile makes it fit easily into any cupholder.

$35
Uncork'd XL
Uncork'd XL
Brumate
Uncork'd XL

Keep your favorite glass of wine cold even longer with an insulated tumbler.

$25
Toddy 22oz
Toddy 22oz
Brumate
Toddy 22oz

"I absolutely love it," one five-star reviewer praised this insulated cup. "The 22oz is a great size for on the go. Even though it’s black outside things still stay cold inside. And the gold details are fabulous! Great collaboration."

$35
MultiShaker
MultiShaker
Brumate
MultiShaker

Simplify your pre- and post-workout routine with a shaker bottle that easily blends your favorite powders.

$35
Champagne Flute
Champagne Flute
Brumate
Champagne Flute

Whether you're sipping champagne or seltzer, a flip-top design helps lock in the bubbles from your favorite sparkling drinks.

$25
NAV 22oz
NAV 22oz
Brumate
NAV 22oz

This fully leakproof tumbler keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for four hours.

$30
Toddy XL 32oz
Toddy XL 32oz
Brumate
Toddy XL 32oz

At 32 ounces, the Toddy XL is Brumate's biggest mug yet that keeps hot, cold and carbonated beverages at the ideal temperature.

$40
Togosa
Togosa
Brumate
Togosa

Not only does this chiller keep wine, champagne and liquor bottles cold for up to 48 hours, but doubles as a leak-proof pitcher with its included lid.

$70
Hopsulator Slim
Hopsulator Slim
Brumate
Hopsulator Slim

Beach days never have to end with a slim can cooler to keep your bevs ice cold.

$25
Hopsulator Trio
Hopsulator Trio
Brumate
Hopsulator Trio

This multifunctional can cooler can hold 12- or 16-ounce cans and converts into a leak-proof tumbler.

$30

