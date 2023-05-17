Hey now, hey now: former Disney actress Hilary Duff is bringing her star power to a new collaboration with Brumate. The celestial-themed collection is about to become your go-to drinkware for summer.

Known for its wide range of insulated tumblers, water bottles, coolers and more, Brumate's convenient designs are getting a starry-eyed makeover with this new collab. The brand's beloved Toddy tumbler, shaker bottle, wine glasses and more are now available in three celestial-themed prints. Ranging from $10-$70, the collection has everything you need to keep your favorite drinks cold all season long.

Shop Hilary Duff x Brumate

“Inspired by my passion for self-love, awareness and well-being, the Astral Collection is a representation of my never ending growth journey," said Duff in an Instagram post. "Designed for the multitasker; this collection of products was created to motivate and enhance your daily journey — making it a little easier, and a lot more enjoyable. And, because every product is reusable, you’ll be making a conscious and easy decision to swap to more sustainable drinkware.”

Below, shop some of our favorite new styles from the Hilary Duff x Brumate collab.

Uncork'd XL Brumate Uncork'd XL Keep your favorite glass of wine cold even longer with an insulated tumbler. $25 Shop Now

Toddy 22oz Brumate Toddy 22oz "I absolutely love it," one five-star reviewer praised this insulated cup. "The 22oz is a great size for on the go. Even though it’s black outside things still stay cold inside. And the gold details are fabulous! Great collaboration." $35 Shop Now

MultiShaker Brumate MultiShaker Simplify your pre- and post-workout routine with a shaker bottle that easily blends your favorite powders. $35 Shop Now

Champagne Flute Brumate Champagne Flute Whether you're sipping champagne or seltzer, a flip-top design helps lock in the bubbles from your favorite sparkling drinks. $25 Shop Now

NAV 22oz Brumate NAV 22oz This fully leakproof tumbler keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for four hours. $30 Shop Now

Toddy XL 32oz Brumate Toddy XL 32oz At 32 ounces, the Toddy XL is Brumate's biggest mug yet that keeps hot, cold and carbonated beverages at the ideal temperature. $40 Shop Now

Togosa Brumate Togosa Not only does this chiller keep wine, champagne and liquor bottles cold for up to 48 hours, but doubles as a leak-proof pitcher with its included lid. $70 Shop Now

Hopsulator Slim Brumate Hopsulator Slim Beach days never have to end with a slim can cooler to keep your bevs ice cold. $25 Shop Now

Hopsulator Trio Brumate Hopsulator Trio This multifunctional can cooler can hold 12- or 16-ounce cans and converts into a leak-proof tumbler. $30 Shop Now

