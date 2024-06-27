Long weekends are meant for lounging, and Hill House Home wants to help you dress for the occasion. Beat the heat wave in Hill House Home's viral nap dresses, on sale now during the brand's Fourth of July 2024 sale.

Hill House Home's Fourth of July Sale starts ahead of Independence Day weekend, meaning you can wear your new dresses while enjoying backyard BBQs, fireworks and all the fun, patriotic things that come with celebrating July 4th. Right now, get an extra 20% off select styles (including sale styles) with the code 20HAPPY4TH.

Shop the Hill House Home Sale

In case you missed it, a nap dress is a dress that's so comfortable you could actually, well, nap in it. The Hill House Home nap dress has your back and your front — the style is so supportive that it doesn't require a bra for many and so versatile you could wear it from your afternoon snooze to a summer soirée.

Shop our top size-inclusive styles from the Hill House Home Fourth of July sale below, including nap dresses and more. This sale ends July 7, but shop today as many sizes are already selling out.

The Ophelia Dress Hill House Home The Ophelia Dress This peony print dress has smocking in the back for a fit as comfy as the nap dresses. $178 $142 WITH CODE 20HAPPY4TH Shop Now

The Lafayette Sandal Hill House Home The Lafayette Sandal Here's a shoe that goes with your new Nap Dress. This sandal has a 3-inch heel that's comfortable to walk on. $298 $190 with code 20happy4th Shop Now

The Grace Nap Top Hill House Home The Grace Nap Top This shirt version of the Grace Nap Dress has a flattering square neckline and Juliet sleeves. It's a great length to pair with high-waisted bottoms. $128 $82 with code 20happy4th Shop Now

The Jenny Top Hill House Home The Jenny Top This classy top has a ribbed construction, a collared neckline and buttons. Its sleeves end in a sweet ruffle. $118 $66 with code 20happy4th Shop Now

The Kitty Dress Hill House Home The Kitty Dress Hill House Home goes sexy with this corset-top sundress featuring underwire cups. It has a cute slit in the front and is ready for hot days ahead. $218 $139 with code 20happy4th Shop Now

The Aveline Dress Hill House Home The Aveline Dress This stunning dress is simple yet tailored with a fit-and-flare silhouette. Hill House Home calls this dress "about as close as we get to quiet luxury." $198 $126 with code 20happy4th Shop Now

The Krista Skirt Hill House Home The Krista Skirt The wide waistband and structured design aren't even the best part of the Krista Skirt — it's the pockets. $150 $90 with code 20happy4th Shop Now

The Rosalind Dress Hill House Home The Rosalind Dress This vintage-inspired structured mini dress with a pleated bib and mother-of-pearl buttons is so dreamy. $178 $100 with code 20happy4th Shop Now

