Hill House Home 4th of July 2024 Sale: Save Big on the Viral Nap Dress and More Holiday Weekend Styles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
hill house home 4th of july
Hill House Home
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 1:05 PM PDT, June 27, 2024

Take a nap in your new Hill House Home Nap Dress this holiday weekend thanks to this Fourth of July sale.

Long weekends are meant for lounging, and Hill House Home wants to help you dress for the occasion. Beat the heat wave in Hill House Home's viral nap dresses, on sale now during the brand's Fourth of July 2024 sale.

Hill House Home's Fourth of July Sale starts ahead of Independence Day weekend, meaning you can wear your new dresses while enjoying backyard BBQs, fireworks and all the fun, patriotic things that come with celebrating July 4th. Right now, get an extra 20% off select styles (including sale styles) with the code 20HAPPY4TH.

Shop the Hill House Home Sale

In case you missed it, a nap dress is a dress that's so comfortable you could actually, well, nap in it. The Hill House Home nap dress has your back and your front — the style is so supportive that it doesn't require a bra for many and so versatile you could wear it from your afternoon snooze to a summer soirée.

Shop our top size-inclusive styles from the Hill House Home Fourth of July sale below, including nap dresses and more. This sale ends July 7, but shop today as many sizes are already selling out.

The Organza Ellie Nap Dress

The Organza Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home

The Organza Ellie Nap Dress

Score a great deal on Hill House Home's viral nap dresses. This one is a Collector’s Edition style, meaning it's made from elevated fabrics.

$248 $158

WITH CODE 20HAPPY4TH

Shop Now

The Ophelia Mini Dress

The Ophelia Mini Dress
Hill House Home

The Ophelia Mini Dress

This cute navy mini has an adjustable neckline and corset-inspired midriff. 

$168 $134

WITH CODE 20HAPPY4TH

Shop Now

The Ophelia Dress

The Ophelia Dress
Hill House Home

The Ophelia Dress

This peony print dress has smocking in the back for a fit as comfy as the nap dresses.

$178 $142

WITH CODE 20HAPPY4TH

Shop Now

The Ellie Nap Dress

The Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home

The Ellie Nap Dress

This A-line nap dress is on sale in a pretty blue peony print.

$168 $134

WITH CODE 20HAPPY4TH

Shop Now

The Ribbon Ellie Nap Dress

The Ribbon Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home

The Ribbon Ellie Nap Dress

This flowy nap dress has ribbon straps and comes in a summery shell print.

$248 $198

WITH CODE 20HAPPY4TH

Shop Now

The Athena Nap Dress

The Athena Nap Dress
Hill House Home

The Athena Nap Dress

Nap or attend a tea party like a royal in this square-neck, puff-sleeve dress.

$150 $96

WITH CODE 20HAPPY4TH

Shop Now

The Lafayette Sandal

The Lafayette Sandal
Hill House Home

The Lafayette Sandal

Here's a shoe that goes with your new Nap Dress. This sandal has a 3-inch heel that's comfortable to walk on.

$298 $190

with code 20happy4th

Shop Now

The Grace Nap Top

The Grace Nap Top
Hill House Home

The Grace Nap Top

This shirt version of the Grace Nap Dress has a flattering square neckline and Juliet sleeves. It's a great length to pair with high-waisted bottoms.

$128 $82

with code 20happy4th

Shop Now

The Jenny Top

The Jenny Top
Hill House Home

The Jenny Top

This classy top has a ribbed construction, a collared neckline and buttons. Its sleeves end in a sweet ruffle.

$118 $66

with code 20happy4th

Shop Now

The Kitty Dress

The Kitty Dress
Hill House Home

The Kitty Dress

Hill House Home goes sexy with this corset-top sundress featuring underwire cups. It has a cute slit in the front and is ready for hot days ahead.

$218 $139

with code 20happy4th

Shop Now

The Aveline Dress

The Aveline Dress
Hill House Home

The Aveline Dress

This stunning dress is simple yet tailored with a fit-and-flare silhouette. Hill House Home calls this dress "about as close as we get to quiet luxury."

$198 $126

with code 20happy4th

Shop Now

The Krista Skirt

The Krista Skirt
Hill House Home

The Krista Skirt

The wide waistband and structured design aren't even the best part of the Krista Skirt — it's the pockets.

$150 $90

with code 20happy4th

Shop Now

The Cher Dress

The Cher Dress
Hill House Home

The Cher Dress

Pair this Cher dress with the Mellie top for an absolutely killer combo.

$178 $100

with code 20happy4th

Shop Now

The Matilda Top

The Matilda Top
Hill House Home

The Matilda Top

You can easily dress this puff-sleeved top up or down. 

$128 $77

with code 20happy4th

Shop Now

The Rosalind Dress

The Rosalind Dress
Hill House Home

The Rosalind Dress

This vintage-inspired structured mini dress with a pleated bib and mother-of-pearl buttons is so dreamy. 

$178 $100

with code 20happy4th

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend. 

