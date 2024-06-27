Take a nap in your new Hill House Home Nap Dress this holiday weekend thanks to this Fourth of July sale.
Long weekends are meant for lounging, and Hill House Home wants to help you dress for the occasion. Beat the heat wave in Hill House Home's viral nap dresses, on sale now during the brand's Fourth of July 2024 sale.
Hill House Home's Fourth of July Sale starts ahead of Independence Day weekend, meaning you can wear your new dresses while enjoying backyard BBQs, fireworks and all the fun, patriotic things that come with celebrating July 4th. Right now, get an extra 20% off select styles (including sale styles) with the code 20HAPPY4TH.
In case you missed it, a nap dress is a dress that's so comfortable you could actually, well, nap in it. The Hill House Home nap dress has your back and your front — the style is so supportive that it doesn't require a bra for many and so versatile you could wear it from your afternoon snooze to a summer soirée.
Shop our top size-inclusive styles from the Hill House Home Fourth of July sale below, including nap dresses and more. This sale ends July 7, but shop today as many sizes are already selling out.
The Organza Ellie Nap Dress
Score a great deal on Hill House Home's viral nap dresses. This one is a Collector’s Edition style, meaning it's made from elevated fabrics.
The Ophelia Mini Dress
This cute navy mini has an adjustable neckline and corset-inspired midriff.
The Ophelia Dress
This peony print dress has smocking in the back for a fit as comfy as the nap dresses.
The Ellie Nap Dress
This A-line nap dress is on sale in a pretty blue peony print.
The Ribbon Ellie Nap Dress
This flowy nap dress has ribbon straps and comes in a summery shell print.
The Athena Nap Dress
Nap or attend a tea party like a royal in this square-neck, puff-sleeve dress.
The Lafayette Sandal
Here's a shoe that goes with your new Nap Dress. This sandal has a 3-inch heel that's comfortable to walk on.
The Grace Nap Top
This shirt version of the Grace Nap Dress has a flattering square neckline and Juliet sleeves. It's a great length to pair with high-waisted bottoms.
The Jenny Top
This classy top has a ribbed construction, a collared neckline and buttons. Its sleeves end in a sweet ruffle.
The Kitty Dress
Hill House Home goes sexy with this corset-top sundress featuring underwire cups. It has a cute slit in the front and is ready for hot days ahead.
The Aveline Dress
This stunning dress is simple yet tailored with a fit-and-flare silhouette. Hill House Home calls this dress "about as close as we get to quiet luxury."
The Krista Skirt
The wide waistband and structured design aren't even the best part of the Krista Skirt — it's the pockets.
The Cher Dress
Pair this Cher dress with the Mellie top for an absolutely killer combo.
The Matilda Top
You can easily dress this puff-sleeved top up or down.
The Rosalind Dress
This vintage-inspired structured mini dress with a pleated bib and mother-of-pearl buttons is so dreamy.
Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.
RELATED CONTENT: