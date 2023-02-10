After five years in the making, Hogwarts Legacy is finally available. One of the most anticipated games of 2023 released on PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S today. If you pre-ordered the open-world RPG set in Harry Potter’s school of Hogwarts, you will be able to download the game and start playing now. You can also purchase the game at Best Buy and Amazon.

The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game come out on April 4, while the Nintendo Switch version will be released on July 25.

Given how expansive the Harry Potter fandom is, Hogwarts Legacy is touted to be one of the biggest game releases of the year. The open-world action RPG takes place 100 years before Harry, Ron and Hermione even enroll at Hogwarts, which also means you have to face a completely different set of challenges as you catch up with your coursework as a fifth-year student.

As you start the adventure, you have to figure out how to use an almost forgotten ancient magic and stop dark wizards from using it. Between juggling coursework, investigating a goblin rebellion and challenging your peers to magic duels, you'll have plenty of gameplay to work through.

Don't miss out on all the action and secure your copy of Hogwarts Legacy on your preferred gaming console below.

