If you're obsessed with the Harry Potter universe, then we have exciting news for you. Hogwarts Legacy, one of the most anticipated games of 2023, releases on PS5, PC and Xbox Series X on February 10. Ahead of its release on Friday, you can pre-order the open-world RPG set in the world of Harry Potter now at Best Buy.

Hogwarts Legacy Warner Bros. Games Hogwarts Legacy Play as a fifth-year student who is coming to Hogwarts for the first time. You will attend classes at Hogwarts, learn spells, and fight magical beasts. $70 XBOX SERIES X Pre-Order Now $70 PS5 Pre-Order Now

The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game come out on April 4, while the Nintendo Switch version will be released on July 25. When you pre-order the game right now on Best Buy, you'll also receive a free $10 e-gift card from the retailer. This promotion applies to all Hogwarts Legacy-compatible gaming consoles, including the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, XboxOne and even the Nintendo Switch.

Given how expansive the Harry Potter fandom is, Hogwarts Legacy is touted to be one of the biggest game releases of the year. The open-world action RPG takes place 100 years before Harry, Ron and Hermione even enroll at Hogwarts, which also means you have to face a completely different set of challenges as you catch up with your coursework as a fifth-year student.

As you start the adventure, you have to figure out how to use an almost forgotten ancient magic and stop dark wizards from using it. Between juggling coursework, investigating a goblin rebellion and challenging your peers to magic duels, you'll have plenty of gameplay to work through.

Don't miss out on this Best Buy deal and pre-order Hogwarts Legacy on your preferred gaming console below.

PS4 and PS5 Best Buy PS4 and PS5 Learn how to cast some of your favorite spells and defend Hogwarts from dark wizards and nefarious magical beasts in this RPG game. Secure your gameplay and pre-order 'Hogwarts Legacy' for the PS5 or PS4, so you can freely roam Hogwarts halls, master skills and even uncover an ancient secret (or two) this 2022 holiday season. $70 FOR PS5 FREE $10 GIFT GARD Pre-Order Now $60 FOR PS4 FREE $10 GIFT CARD Pre-Order Now

Nintendo Switch Best Buy Nintendo Switch Unlock exciting ancient magic and create new potions as you navigate life as a Hogwarts student. As an exciting (and very-welcomed) surprise, Harry Potter fans will be able to play 'Hogwarts Legacy' on the Nintendo Switch console. Learn even more about some of your favorite locations from the Harry Potter books beyond the walls of the Hogwarts school, such as Hogsmeade Village and the Forbidden Forest. $60 ON BEST BUY FREE $10 GIFT CARD Pre-Order Now $60 ON AMAZON Pre-Order Now

Xbox Series X Best Buy Xbox Series X Explore deep into the Harry Potter universe in this action-themed game. Later this year, players will be able to unlock their latent ancient magic in 'Hogwarts Legacy' for the Xbox Series X and Xbox One. $70 ON BEST BUY FREE $10 GIFT CARD Pre-Order Now $70 ON AMAZON Pre-Order Now

Xbox One Best Buy Xbox One Wait for the sorting hat to determine which Hogwarts House you're placed into, then embark on your mystery-solving and spell-casting adventure. $60 ON BEST BUY FREE $10 GIFT CARD Pre-Order Now $60 ON AMAZON Pre-Order Now

