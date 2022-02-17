Shopping

Hollywood's Favorite KN95 Face Masks Are 30% Off Right Now for Spring

By ETonline Staff
Right now, you can score one of Hollywood's favorite KN95 masks on sale. MASKC is having a Spring Sale with 30% off all face masks for adults and kids. Just use the code SPRING30 at checkout for 30% off MASKC's fashionable yet protective face masks. The typically out-of-stock KN95 masks are almost all available right now, so you'll have your pick of all the colors that suit you. 

MASKC's fashionable yet comfortable KN95 masks have been spotted on so many celebs, including Jennifer Lopez, Joe Jonas, Bella Hadid, Naomi Watts, Olivia Wilde, Gwen Stefani, Emma Roberts, Sofia Richie, and Rihanna. The comfortable face masks have a a soft touch texture, adjustable metal nose bridge, gentle ear loops, and the breathable design makes them ideal for workouts.

The brand's FDA-approved KN95 masks feature a five-layer design including three center layers that work together to block bacteria, droplets and tiny particles with maximum breathability. The non-woven exterior often features fun designs, while the soft interior won't irritate your skin while blocking airborne particles. 

Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks, 10 Pack
Electric Hues Variety KN95 Face Masks, 10 Pack
Add a vibrant color to your COVID-19 protection with neons as seen on Bella Hadid, Sofia Richie, and Joe Jonas. The KN95 masks's breathable construction is also perfect for running or working out.
Vogue Variety KN95 Masks, 10 Pack
Black KN95 Face Masks, 10 Pack
Neon Loop Variety KN95 Face Masks, 10 Pack
MASKC recently updated its original black face masks with neon ear loops for a little spring energy. 
Earth Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks, 25 Pack
If you're into working out, these masks have breathable construction and each ear loop is super soft for maximum comfort when you're exercising.
Deep Hues Variety KN95 Face Mask, 10 Pack
These dark hues are perfect for style and safety this winter. 
