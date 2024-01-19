Move over Valentine's Day, we've got everything you need for an epic Galentine's Day party.
Valentine's Day isn't just about celebrating the love you have for your romantic partner. It's also about showing how much you cherish everyone in your life—including your besties.
The day before Valentine's Day, February 13th, is (unofficially) dubbed Galentine's Day. Made famous by Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler) on Parks and Recreation, Galentine's Day is, “only the best day of the year. Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies.”
While brunch is still an acceptable way to celebrate the holiday, over the years, Galentine's Day has transformed into a jubilee of friendship celebrated in a variety of ways. There are three things you need to pull off the perfect Galentine's Day Party: cute Valentine's Day decor, tasty heart-shaped treats and a goodie bag with small, thoughtful gifts.
To become the hostess with the most-ess and throw the best Galentine's Day party your gal and guy) pals have ever attended, follow the steps in our Galentine's Day Party Guide below.
1. Add Some Valentine's Day Flair
The difference between a regular get-together with friends and a Galentine's Day party is the decorations. From festive paper plates to red and pink balloon arrangements and affordable heart-shaped accents, the decorations below will make your guests get into the Galentine's Day spirit.
Greenbrier Valentine Day Paper Plates & Napkins
Skip the dishes and serve yummy food on these heart plates with matching XOXO napkins.
Gatherfun Valentine's Day Party Supplies Set
Complete with a banner, plates, napkins and tablecloths, this Valentine's Day set has just about all the decorations you'll need.
Home & Hoopla Valentine's Day Party Supplies
These metallic heart-shaped plates will make a statement at your party.
Dbkl 138-Piece Valentine's Day Balloon Garland Arch Kit
Create a photo wall with these red and pink balloons.
PCFing Electric Air Balloon Pump and Tying Tool
Save your lungs the workout and use this electric balloon pump to blow up all your inflatables easily.
Weimaro Ovaries Before Brovaries Banner
Really lean into the Galentine's Day theme with this hilarious ovaries before brovaries banner, which was once quoted by Leslie Knope.
Fun Express 12 Pieces Valentine’s Day Heart Plastic Champagne Flutes
These cute champagne flutes will make sipping on the Galentine's Day punch even more fun.
2. Have a Table of Tasty V-Day Treats
It isn't a Galentine's Day party without something delicious to nibble on. That doesn't mean you need to spend your day in the kitchen before the party starts. Here are some pre-made items that will be a big hit at any bash.
Baked by Melissa February Fix Cupcakes
The perfectly bite-sized cupcakes from Baked by Melissa are getting a Valentine's Day makeover.
Williams Sonoma Valentine's Day Slice & Bake Cookies
Even if your baking skills are non-existent, you can fake it with these slice-and-bake cookies from Williams Sonoma.
Harry & David Valentine’s Day Bakery Tray
From cheesecake to frosted shortbread cookies and chocolate chip cookies, this bakery tray from Harry & David can feed a crowd.
Martha Stewart Strawberry Ombre Cake
Serve a beautiful cake from the legendary Martha Stewart herself.
Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin
Serve a signature cocktail, like Empress Gin's Bonheur Fizz, which is a chic and sophisticated drink for Galentine's Day.
Webake Heart Ice Cube Molds
Take your mocktails to the next level with these heart-shaped ice cube trays.
In Good Taste A Dozen Rosés
While you could break up this box for your goodie bags, A Dozen Rosés is also a nice way for your guests to pour themselves a glass.
3. Create the Perfect Galentine's Day Goodie Bag
A goodie bag for them to go home with is key for throwing an A+ Galentine's Day party. It doesn't need to be expensive. Check out some of our favorite trinkets to include in your gift bag below.
Teling 24-Piece Valentine's Day Gift Bags
These gift bags featuring a heart also come with tissue paper. You can choose from red, pink and white options.
M&M's Valentine's Day Heart Party Favors
Customize the images and letters on these Valentine's Day party favors from M&M's.
Tarte Sugar Rush Best Bud Lip Butter Balm
Made with hydrating ingredients, this lip balm from Tarte can help soften lips while adding a pop of color.
Russell Stover Assorted Chocolates Conversation Text Heart Box (Case of 18)
A heart-shaped box of chocolates is a must for any goodie bag.
Sur La Table Valentine Hearts Mug
Whether they drink coffee or tea, they'll want to use this mug splattered with conversational hearts.
La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set
Divide up this gift set from La Chatelaine to keep your buds' hands silky smooth.
Jutom 25-Pack Heart Shaped Silicone Straws
They'll think of your party every time they insert this reusable heart-shaped straw into their morning iced coffee.
For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.
