Valentine's Day isn't just about celebrating the love you have for your romantic partner. It's also about showing how much you cherish everyone in your life—including your besties.

The day before Valentine's Day, February 13th, is (unofficially) dubbed Galentine's Day. Made famous by Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler) on Parks and Recreation, Galentine's Day is, “only the best day of the year. Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies.”

While brunch is still an acceptable way to celebrate the holiday, over the years, Galentine's Day has transformed into a jubilee of friendship celebrated in a variety of ways. There are three things you need to pull off the perfect Galentine's Day Party: cute Valentine's Day decor, tasty heart-shaped treats and a goodie bag with small, thoughtful gifts.

To become the hostess with the most-ess and throw the best Galentine's Day party your gal and guy) pals have ever attended, follow the steps in our Galentine's Day Party Guide below.

1. Add Some Valentine's Day Flair

The difference between a regular get-together with friends and a Galentine's Day party is the decorations. From festive paper plates to red and pink balloon arrangements and affordable heart-shaped accents, the decorations below will make your guests get into the Galentine's Day spirit.

2. Have a Table of Tasty V-Day Treats

It isn't a Galentine's Day party without something delicious to nibble on. That doesn't mean you need to spend your day in the kitchen before the party starts. Here are some pre-made items that will be a big hit at any bash.

3. Create the Perfect Galentine's Day Goodie Bag

A goodie bag for them to go home with is key for throwing an A+ Galentine's Day party. It doesn't need to be expensive. Check out some of our favorite trinkets to include in your gift bag below.

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

RELATED CONTENT: